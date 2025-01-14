All Clemson

Clemson Tigers Football Team Makes New Defensive Coordinator Hire Official

The Clemson Tigers have made the defensive coordinator change to their football staff official.

Kenneth Teape

Nov 30, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Tom Allen walks on the field during warm ups before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium.
Nov 30, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Tom Allen walks on the field during warm ups before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
The Clemson Tigers recently made a massive change to their coaching staff, moving on from defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin.

He was defensive coordinator/linebackers coach for three seasons, but Dabo Swinney wanted to make a change after a disappointing 2024 season on that side of the ball.

The program wasted little time in finding a replacement, as they landed on Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Tom Allen to replace Goodwin. On Tuesday, they made the announcement official, as the move was approved, as shared by Jon Blau of The Post and Courier.

He is now the highest-paid assistant on the Clemson football staff, as he will be paid $1.9 million in the first year. In total, he will earn $6 million, as there is a $100,00 escalator for each year of the three-year contract.

Garrett Riley, the team’s offensive coordinator, previously held that title as he earns $1.75 million per year.

There are opportunities for Allen to earn a lot more money as incentives are included as part of the deal. Performance bonuses can be earned depending on if the Tigers make the ACC Championship or College Football Playoff.

The number of wins the team has and where the defense finishes in the rankings are other incentives he will work toward earning. Some of the payments will be made in dollar amounts, while others are a percentage of his salary that year.

He made the news official as well, updating his profile photo on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Allen will be bringing a ton of experience to the Clemson sideline. He is a veteran coordinator who has also been a head coach at points in his career.

