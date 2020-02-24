AllClemson
Clemson's Newest D-line To Be Main Spring Attraction

Brad Senkiw

During the Dabo Swinney era, Clemson has laid claim to WRU, which is in reference to the program being known for producing top-notch pass catchers and sending them to the pro level.

Lately, the Tigers have also morphed into a quarterback factory, going from Deshaun Watson to Trevor Lawrence to (presumably) D.J. Uiagalelei, a five-star early enrollee from the 2020 class.

However, by the time the new crop of talented defensive linemen represent years of success at the position turning into a different level of talent.

The big boys up front on defense will be the main attraction of spring practice, which begins Wednesday, and the annual Orange and White Spring Game, which is scheduled for April 4 at Memorial Stadium.

Fans will certainly line up on that spring Saturday to see the future at quarterback, but they’ll also catch a glimpse of a defensive line that will likely be the present.

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was ranked as the No. 1 player in the entire 2020 class by Rivals.com. The five-star prospect is already on campus and will be joined this spring by five-star end Myles Murphy and four-star tackle Demonte Capehart.

Bresee is the type of talent the Tigers haven’t always landed right out of high school.

“Some of these guys now that we’re signing, they’re just much further along when you watch them,” Swinney said. “But that’s why everybody in the country is recruiting them. They’re the kind of guys...who can pretty much help you the day they show up.”

The thing is, Clemson just produced one of the best defensive lines college football has ever seen. Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant made up a front four that was the identity of a team that won the national title a year ago.

Three of those guys went in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but when Swinney started building good defensive lines more than a decade ago, it was through evaluation and development, not by just stars from recruiting services.

“We’ve been on the right guys since I’ve been the head coach,” Swinney said about his defensive linemen. “Ten years ago we weren’t going to go get Bryan Bresee. Ten years ago we weren’t going to get Christian Wilkins. We’ve had to really evaluate well.”

And Swinney’s staff did. They took lesser known prospects and turned them into big-time players. Memorable names like Grady Jarrett, Vic Beasley and Shaq Lawson came to Swinney’s mind, but he also mentioned DeShawn Williams, Miguel Chavis, Josh Watson, Malliciah Goodman and Kevin Dodd as players they turned into contributors.

“Evaluation and development has been our key,” Swinney said. “And as we’ve had success, we’ve been able to get more of a finished product type of guy, a Christian Wilkins, a Dexter Lawrence.”

USATSI_12992573
Bryan Bresee (right) at The Opening.Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

None may be as finished as Bresee, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound Damascus, Maryland, native who Swinney called “one of the most disruptive guys I’ve seen coming out of high school.”

He compared Bresee's versatility to play inside or outside and athleticism to Wilkins, but Swinney said Bresee is more “heavy handed.”

"He is dynamic. He could play end. He could play three-technique. He could play nose guard. He could play tailback. He’ll start on the punt team. He’s going to be one of those guys, like Christian, who brings so much. He brings grit and toughness. He is a joy to be around, a very humble guy. He’s just a guy who will quickly make his presence known once he gets here.”

All those years of developing players like Jarrett and Dodd have led to a player and a class like this. Combine these youngsters, who the media will get a look at Wednesday, with experienced veterans like Xavier Thomas, Justin Foster and Tyler Davis, and there may be a next level for an already star-studded position historically.

