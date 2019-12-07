Clemson
Clemson's Offensive Balance is Impressive

CU Athletic Communications

During Clemson's active 27-game win streak, the Tigers have featured remarkable offensive balance. 

Prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game that dropped Clemson to 248.2 rushing yards per game for the season, Clemson's 2018 squad had been the first team in Clemson history to average at least 250 yards per game rushing and passing. Only three Clemson teams in history have averaged at least 200 yards per game of each in the same season (2000, 2015 and 2018). 

This year, Clemson one of only three teams to average 250 rushing yards and 250 passing yards per game (Oklahoma and Ohio State). Of Clemson's 6,501 total yards this season, 47.3 percent of its yards have come on the ground, with 52.7 percent coming through the air. 

Clemson has broken the 3,000-yard mark both rushing and passing this season, making the 2019 campaign only the third 3,000/3,000 season in school history (2015 and 2018). Clemson has exceeded both 200 passing yards and 200 rushing yards in a game 50 times under Dabo Swinney, posting a perfect record in those contests. Clemson's 16 such games since the start of the 2018 season are tied for the most in the country. 

Prior to being limited to 168 rushing yards against Wake Forest, Clemson had reached the 200/200 plateau in each of its five previous contests, its longest such streak on record. Clemson got back on pace with another 200/200 performance at South Carolina in the regular season finale. 

