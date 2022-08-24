Clemson’s Old, New Linebackers are ‘Totally Bought In’

CLEMSON, S.C. — Some believe Clemson has the second-best group of starting linebackers in the ACC, behind NC State. But when it comes to talented depth, the Tigers might take the whole thing.

Since late February, when spring practice started, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has said Trenton Simpson, Barrett Carter, Keith Maguire, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. might be the best group of linebackers he has ever had from an athletic standpoint.

Though Simpson is the only one of the four with a whole season under his belt as a starter, some feel the Tigers are talented enough at linebacker to rival NC State, which is headlined by All-ACC linebackers Drake Thomas and Payton Wilson.

Simpson, Clemson’s All-ACC candidate, has moved from the strongside to weakside backer, where he will play a lot this season. Carter has replaced Simpson at strongside, while it’s a two-man race at middle linebacker between Maguire and Trotter.

LaVonta Bentley and Simpson are backing up Maguire and Trotter in the middle.

“I am really pleased with where all four of those guys are at. All four can run out there in Game 1 and feel really confident in their ability,” Clemson defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Wes Goodwin said. “I hope to be able to play all four of them as much as they have earned the right to play.”

Playing behind Carter on the strongside is freshman Wade Woodaz, who according to Goodwin has played the SAM a lot in camp.

“Once we get into a nickel situation, cornerback Malcolm (Greene) has been playing there and so has safety (Andrew) Mukuba,” Goodwin said. “I feel good about those four guys being able to go out there and compete and do what we ask them to do.”

Goodwin says Woodaz has earned the No. 2 position at the strongside position because of the way he competes in practice to go along with his length and speed.

“He is really smart. He is really savvy,” Clemson’s linebacker coach said. “He really understands zone coverage and is improving his man technique every day. I can blitz him. He is a bigger body that can set the edge in the perimeter screen game, so you utilize him in various ways.

“He is kind of a quiet kid, but he is all about his business. The game has not been too big since he has been out there. He is just dialed in and focused with every rep he gets.”

Woodaz is not the only freshman to pick up things fast. Goodwin says fellow freshmen linebackers Kobe McCloud and T.J. Dudley are inquisitive.

“They are always asking questions, wanting to understand the why. ‘Why do we spill the ball here? Why do we (go) back to our help?’ Always trying to understand the big picture and how things fit together. They work extremely hard.

“They have kinda fallen in line with that group. They have a lot of great examples in that room of what it takes from a preparation standpoint. They are note takers in meetings. They are totally bought in.”