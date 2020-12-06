Swinney Updates Skalski, Other Injured Clemson Tigers After VT Win

Injuries have plagued Clemson football all season. Saturday night at Virginia Tech was no exception.

The No. 3 Tigers came out of a 45-10 victory over the Hokies with new players hurt and more questions about the status of others already on the mend.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during halftime that sophomore linebacker Jake Venables broke his arm in the first quarter, and starting linebacker James Skalski, who had one tackle early in the game, was seen on the sideline in street clothes during the second half.

"Skalski was just sore. He felt a little sore at the beginning so we really just kind of held him as a precaution," Swinney said after the game. "We said let's see how we do here and let's not risk it."

Those are the two primary middle linebackers, so it left Brent Venables' defense short on bodies at a key position, but the defense shut out the Hokies in the second half.

"Guys went in and continued to do a nice job," Swinney said. "We've been able to get a lot of guys experience this year. So LaVontae (Bentley) has done a nice job, Kane (Patteson), (Keith) McGuire, Mike (Jones Jr.), (Trenton) Simpson. All those guys have gotten in there and done some good things."

Linebacker Baylon Spector also suffered an injury but Swinney said after the game that the senior is fine. Defensive tackle Tyler Davis came out hurting for a few plays but returned to the game, and there was no update on him following the contest.

Clemson was also banged up at the cornerback position as sophomore Andrew Booth Jr., who's emerged as a playmaker this season, suffered a thigh bruise Tuesday that kept him out Saturday night. It was a big loss, and Swinney was disappointed that Booth couldn't play, but it's something that should heal before the Dec. 19 ACC Championship Game against Notre Dame.

"Just kind of a freaky thing," Swinney said. "He couldn't even hardly move (Wednesday). And then he got a little better Thursday and we were hopeful but it's cold and just we just didn't feel like he could do it."

Offensively, there were no injuries from the VT game to report. Receiver E.J. Williams started the game but saw very limited snaps as the Tigers turned to Brannon Spector for much of the night, but that was by design, offensive coordinator Tony Elliot said, and a product of the game plan to get Spector involved, not any injuries.

Swinney updated the status of Frank Ladson Jr., the sophomore receiver hasn't suited up the last two games and hasn't had a catch since Oct. 24 against Syracuse because of a hip injury. Clemson is eyeing a potential return for the Notre Dame rematch.

"Obviously, we've got two more weeks, but he was not ready to play tonight so we didn't bring him (to Blacksburg)," Swinney said. "He is progressing, so he's still kind of day to day. Again, we've got two weeks before we play so we're hopeful."

Fellow receiver Joseph Ngata is working his way back from surgery and is improving as well, Swinney said, but there's no timetable on his return to the field.