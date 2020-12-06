Clemson's Dabo Swinney Pleased With Clinching Night in Blacksburg

It wasn't exactly a work of art from wire to wire but when it mattered most, Clemson answered the bell, and now the Tigers are headed back to Charlotte for an opportunity to win their sixth straight ACC title.

It was orange britches time for Clemson in Blacksburg, and after a shaky first half, the Tiger took control en route to a 45-10 triumph over the Hokies. The win sets up a rematch against Notre Dame for the ACC Championship on Dec. 19 in Bank of America Stadium.

"Really proud of our guys. What a great moment and a great win for our team and I was proud of them and proud of our staff," Swinney said. " I knew that this was going to be that type of game and be uncomfortable early and at some spots but we settled in and did what we needed to do."

Clemson left little doubt in the second half and roared its way to a 35-point triumph while putting the clamps on the Hokies for a scoreless second half.

"I love the mindset and how they responded," Swinney said following the game." There was no one here and the guys did a good job of creating their own energy and being excited to go play."

Clemson now directs all attention to the Fighting Irish and taking care of business this time around after falling short in double overtime in South Bend last month.

It sends the Tigers back to a familiar stage where they have enjoyed a great deal of success during Swinney's tenure. A win in two weeks in Charlotte would give Swinney six straight ACC titles and punch Clemson's ticket back to the College Football Playoff.

"Sixth trip in a row to Charlotte. I don't think anyone has won six conference titles in a row at this level and I don't know if anyone has been to six in a row, so it's a unique opportunity for our team and our program," Swinney said. "It's a privilege and honor to be part of this group and what an awesome thing to be part of.

"We're excited about what we've been able to do this season. It should be an unbelievable matchup in Charlotte."