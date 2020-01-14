ClemsonMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Clemson's Tee Higgins Makes First Career Carry Meaningful

Brad Senkiw

NEW ORLEANS — Clemson receiver Tee Higgins’ first career carry was a huge one.

On second-and-3 from the LSU 36, Travis Etienne took a pitch from Trevor Lawrence to his right and then tossed it off to Higgins on a reverse play.

The junior receiver then ran toward the left sideline, turned the corner, made a mad dash to the end zone, broke a tackle and dove in for a touchdown to put Clemson up 17-7 with 10:38 before halftime.

It capped a four-play, 96-yard drive in 1:32.

Higgins caught 133 passes in his three-year career before getting his first rush. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Tigers vs LSU Tigers Live Updates

The LSU Tigers and Joe Burrow face the Clemson Tigers and Trevor Lawrence in the national championship game

Zach Lentz

by

Brad Senkiw

Burrow: 'Going to be a Fun Chess Match' for the National Championship

Heisman Trophy winner and current LSU Tiger quarterback, Joe Burrow, discusses his thoughts on Brent Venables and why he believes the Clemson defense has some of the smartest players in college football.

Morgan Thomas

by

Ct33

How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: The National Championship

The Clemson Tigers will attempt to earn their second straight title and their third championship in four years on Monday, Jan. 13, when they face the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Zach Lentz

by

Dillon88

Sean Pollard: Embrace the Suck

Clemson Senior offensive lineman, Sean Pollard, says that Clemson's Defensive Coordinator, Brent Venables, has made just as much of an impact on the offense this year as he has the defense. When the team gets into a difficult situation, he reminds them of a military term to "embrace the suck" and fight through adversity.

Morgan Thomas

by

Morgan Thomas

The Clemson Culture: Check Your Ego At The Door

In the Clemson football program, there is no room for ego's

JP-Priester

by

Ct33

Gameday Keys for a Clemson Victory Over LSU

First and foremost, Clemson can't give up huge pass plays on a regular basis in the national title game to LSU, but here are five other reasons why Clemson could be hoisting the trophy at the end of the night in New Orleans

Brad Senkiw

by

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Rolling Against the SEC

Clemson has enjoyed a recent run of success against opponents from the Southeastern Conference.

CU Athletic Communications

Clemson's come from behind win over Ohio State has team feeling confident

Clemson's come from behind win over Ohio State serves as a confidence builder heading into Monday's national championship game against LSU in New Orleans

JP-Priester

by

FairEval

Last Ride: Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott

The College Football Playoff National Championship against LSU will be the final game at Clemson for co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, who will leave to become head coach at South Florida. It means it will also be the final game for Scott and Tony Elliott as co-coordinators of the Clemson offense.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Ends Futility at UNC

Aamir Simms scores 20 points and gets an assist on a layup by Clyde Trapp in overtime that gave Clemson the lead for good in their 79-76 victory that ended an 0-59 run in Chapel Hill against North Carolina

Brad Senkiw

by

Dillon88