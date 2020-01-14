Clemson's Tee Higgins Makes First Career Carry Meaningful

NEW ORLEANS — Clemson receiver Tee Higgins’ first career carry was a huge one.

On second-and-3 from the LSU 36, Travis Etienne took a pitch from Trevor Lawrence to his right and then tossed it off to Higgins on a reverse play.

The junior receiver then ran toward the left sideline, turned the corner, made a mad dash to the end zone, broke a tackle and dove in for a touchdown to put Clemson up 17-7 with 10:38 before halftime.

It capped a four-play, 96-yard drive in 1:32.

Higgins caught 133 passes in his three-year career before getting his first rush.