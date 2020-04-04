AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Elliott Impressed With Second-Year Receivers

Travis Boland

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has a trio of second-year receivers that will be looking to make an impact next season.

Joe Ngata, Frank Ladson and Brannon Spector each showed promise during the Tigers abbreviated spring practice, which was cut short due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Elliott said he was pleased with the big-play ability of each player.

Ngata and Ladson each appeared in all 15 games for the Tigers last season with Ngata catching 17 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns.

“I think (Ngata) has been processing just as we hoped,” Elliott said during practices. “The biggest thing is moving these guys around.”

Ladson, who missed a majority of 2019 fall camp with injury, finished the season with nine catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

“Frank has drawn comparisons to Martavis Bryant because he’s so big and fast,” Elliott said. “He was really quiet (last season) because he was trying to figure things out. Now, I can tell his confidence is building.”

Spector only appeared in three games last season, catching three passes for 16 yards. Elliott said he saw flashes last year from Spector and will be counting on him to play all three of the receiver positions.

All-ACC receiver Tee Higgins announced he would enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Justyn Ross is Clemson’s leading returning receiver having caught 66 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Great Debate: Is Swinney Optimistic or Tone Deaf?

It should come as no surprise that his, sometimes, overly optimistic outlook on things has placed Swinney at odds with some of the national media when it comes to his belief that college football will be played this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zach Lentz

5 Things We Learned About the Tigers in the Spring

The Clemson Tigers completed only nine of their 15 allotted spring football practices before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on spring practices across the country. With the Tigers now putting in work individually, we are going to take a look at the five things that we learned through the spring session.

Zach Lentz

Top S.C. Prospect P.J. Hall Calls Clemson 'Home'

P.J. Hall, the top high school basketball player South Carolina and third-highest ranked in Clemson basketball history, is ready to make his mark on the Tigers.

Connor Watson

Bill O'Brien: DeAndre Hopkins Trade Made 'In Best Interest' of Texans

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien tells fans that trade of former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins was made "in the best interest of the team" during a town-hall meeting with season ticket holders.

Brad Senkiw

Hunter Renfrow Named One of the Best Walk Ons in NCAA History

The NCAA has released their list of the 13 best walk ons in the history of college football and one name should come as no surprise to Clemson Tiger fans—Hunter Renfrow.

Zach Lentz

Swinney Pleased with Progress Through Shortened Spring; Believes Football will be played

Head coach Dabo Swinney provides a post-spring update to the media on Friday morning

Christopher Hall

Clemson Tiger Football: The Gold Standard

Clemson’s recent success has been particularly pronounced in the midst of Clemson’s five-year streak of College Football Playoff appearances since 2015. Clemson leads Alabama for the most wins in the country in that span, while the teams have split two national championships in that time frame.

CU Athletic Communications

In His Own Words: Dabo Swinney's Journey from Pelham to Clemson-Part 2

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has never been ashamed of his upbringing, coming from Pelham, Alabama. In this two part series, Swinney documents his journey from Alabama to Clemson.

Zach Lentz

In His Own Words: Swinney's Journey from Pelham to Clemson-Part 1

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has never been ashamed of his upbringing, coming from Pelham, Alabama. In this two part series, Swinney documents his journey from Alabama to Clemson.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Baseball Flashback: Jack Leggett

Hall of Famer Jack Leggett spent 22 highly successfull years as head coach of the Clemson baseball program, and will go down in history as one of the best college coaches of all time.

JP-Priester