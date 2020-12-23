Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Bryan Bresee Earn Major ACC Honors

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named ACC Player of the Year while defensive tackle Bryan Bresee earned ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honor as well.

A pair of Clemson Tigers earned major accolades from the ACC on Wednesday.

It's the third consecutive season a Clemson player has won the conference's top award. Running back Travis Etienne won it the last two years, and now Lawrence, who was also first-team All-ACC, gets it in what's likely his final season with the Tigers.

Lawrence is also the ACC Offensive Player of the year. The junior, who leads Clemson into the College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl semifinal against Ohio State on Jan. 1, has thrown for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's completed 69.2 percent of his passes and has added 211 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Bresee, a freshman from Damascus, Md., has 18 tackles, 4 tackles for a loss and three sacks this season. He's also forced one fumble.

ACC Player of the Year

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson, 44

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson, 7

Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame, 5

Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina, 3

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina, 3

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame, 1

D’Eriq King, Miami, 1

ACC Offensive Player of the Year

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson, 45

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson, 7

Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame, 5

Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina, 3

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina, 3

D’Eriq King, QB, Miami, 1

ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame, 29

Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami, 8

Rashad Weaver, DE, Pitt, 7

Patrick Jones II, DE, Pitt, 6

Payton Wilson, LB, NC State, 6

Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina, 5

Nolan Turner, S, Clemson, 1

Max Richardson, LB, Boston College, 1

Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest, 1

ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year

Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame, 42

Jordan Addison, WR, Pitt, 15

Jahmyr Gibbs, WR/KR, Georgia Tech, 4

Lavel Davis, Jr., WR, Virginia, 1

Donavon Greene, WR/KR, Wake Forest, 1

Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse, 1

ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year

Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson, 36

Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson, 18

Garrett Williams, DB, Syracuse, 6

Nick Andersen, S, Wake Forest, 2

Tony Grimes, DB, North Carolina, 1

Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame, 1

ACC Rookie of the Year

Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame, 37

Jordan Addison, WR, Pitt, 10

Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson, 7

Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson, 6

Jahmyr Gibbs, WR/KR Georgia Tech, 3

Lavel Davis, Jr., WR, Virginia, 1