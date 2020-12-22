Twelve Clemson Tigers Earn All-ACC Honors
After earning their sixth consecutive ACC Championship over the weekend, the Clemson football program had twelve players earn All-ACC honors for the 2020 season, tying Notre Dame for the most players selected by any one team.
Each one of the 15 teams in the league had at least one player named to the first, second, or third team, which were chosen by a vote of a select 49-member media panel and the league’s 15 head coaches. Three points were awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote and one point for each third-team selection.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Amari Rodgers led the way in the voting, with both players garnering 178 points. The two are joined on the first-team by running back Travis Etienne, who also earned first-team honors as the all-purpose back.
Freshman defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and cornerback Derion Kendrick earned first-team honors for the Tigers on the defensive side of the ball.
Offensive linemen Jackson Carman and Matt Bockhorst were named to the second-team on offense, while linebacker James Sklaksi, and defensive backs Nolan Turner and Andrew Booth Jr. were named second-team on defense.
Wide receiver Cornell Powell was named to the third team on offense.
2020 All-ACC Football Team:
First-Team Offense
QB - Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 178
RB - Travis Etienne, Clemson, 161
RB - Michael Carter, North Carolina, 150
WR - Amari Rodgers, Clemson, 178
WR - Dyami Brown, North Carolina, 167
WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 147
TE - Hunter Long, Boston College, 144
AP - Travis Etienne, Clemson, 112
OT - Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame, 158
OT - Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech, 130
OG - Aaron Banks, Notre Dame, 134
OG - Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame, 133
C - Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 84
First-Team Defense
DE - Patrick Jones II, Pitt, 138
DE - Rashad Weaver, Pitt, 127
DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 135
DT - Alim McNeill, NC State, 106
LB - Chazz Surratt, North Carolina, 149
LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame, 139
LB - Payton Wilson, NC State, 127
CB - Asante Samuel, Jr., Florida State, 154
CB - Derion Kendrick, Clemson, 129
S - Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech, 146
S - Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame, 134
First-Team Specialists
PK - Jose Borregales, Miami, 142
P - Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech, 161
SP - DJ Turner, Pitt, 124
Second-Team Offense
QB - Sam Howell, North Carolina, 104
RB - Javonte Williams, North Carolina, 145
RB - Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 112
WR - Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 119
WR - Tutu Atwell, Louisville, 73
WR - Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville, 62
TE - Brevin Jordan, Miami, 85
AP - Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 97
OT - Jackson Carman, Clemson, 96
OT - Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame, 78
OG - Ben Petrula, Boston College, 86
OG - Matt Bockhorst, Clemson, 63
C - Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt, 80
Second-Team Defense
DE - Jaelan Phillips, Miami, 123
DE - Chris Rumph II, Duke, 95
DT - Marvin Wilson, Florida State, 82
DT - Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame, 79
LB - Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College, 83
LB - James Skalski, Clemson, 76
LB - Charles Snowden, Virginia, 67
CB - Andrew Booth, Clemson, 90
CB - Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville, 83
S - Nolan Turner, Clemson, 115
S - Bubba Bolden, Miami, 89
S - Damar Hamlin, Pitt, 89
Second-Team Specialists
PK - Alex Kessman, Pitt, 74
P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 95
SP - Nykeim Johnson, Syracuse, 123
Third-Team Offense
QB - Ian Book, Notre Dame, 73
RB - Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 109
RB - Zonovan Knight, NC State, 34
WR - Michael Harley, Miami, 58
WR - Taj Harris, Syracuse, 57
WR - Cornell Powell, Clemson, 53
TE - Michael Mayer, Notre Dame, 51
AP - Michael Carter, North Carolina, 75
OT - Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, 67
OT - Zion Johnson, Boston College, 52
OG - Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 59
OG - Joe Sculthorpe, NC State, 51
C - Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame, 73
Third-Team Defense
DE - Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest, 53
DE - Quincy Roche, Miami, 48
DT - Jarrod Hewitt, Virginia Tech, 71
DT - Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 67
LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 62
LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 60
LB - Max Richardson, Boston College, 52
CB - Nick McCloud, Notre Dame, 74
CB - Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse, 56
S - Michael Carter II, Duke, 45
S - Nick Andersen, Wake Forest, 44
Third-Team Specialists
PK - Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 49
P - Nolan Cooney, Syracuse, 59
SP - Thayer Thomas, NC State, 81
Honorable Mention (20 or more votes)
QB - D’Eriq King, Miami, 24
RB - Christian Beal-Smith, Wake Forest, 28
WR - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 52
WR - Emeka Emezie, NC State, 47
WR - Dazz Newsome, North Carolina, 45
WR - Javon McKinley, Notre Dame, 36
WR - Billy Kemp, Virginia, 23
TE - Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame, 27
TE - Cary Angeline, NC State, 25
AP - Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 33
AP - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 25
OT - Tyler Vrabel, Boston College, 41
OT - Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 28
OT - Jordan Tucker, North Carolina, 26
OT - Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 22
OG - Bryce Hargrove, Pitt, 50
OG - Will Putnam, Clemson, 48
OG - Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech, 33
OG - Marcus McKethan, North Carolina, 32
OG - Chris Glaser, Virginia, 31
C - Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech, 39
C - Cade Stewart, Clemson, 31
C - Brian Anderson, North Carolina, 23
DE - Victor Dimukeje, Duke, 43
DE - Amare Barno, Virginia Tech, 31
DE - Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame, 25
DE - Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Notre Dame, 22
DE - Myles Murphy, Clemson, 22
DT - Nesta Silvera, Miami, 59
DT - Jared Goldwire, Louisville, 52
DT - Kurt Hinish, Notre Dame, 43
DT - Ray Vohasek, North Carolina, 31
LB - Baylon Spector, Clemson, 34
LB - Isaiah Moore, NC State, 32
LB - David Curry, Georgia Tech, 29
LB - Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 22
LB - Mike Jones Jr., Clemson, 21
LB - Tomon Fox, North Carolina, 21
LB - Zane Zandier, Virginia, 20
CB - Ja'Sir Taylor, Wake Forest, 53
CB - Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, 47
CB - Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 42
CB - Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 24
S - Shaun Crawford, Notre Dame, 32
S - Lannden Zanders, Clemson, 26
S - Trey Morrison, North Carolina, 20
PK - B.T. Potter, Clemson, 27
PK - James Turner, Louisville, 21
PK - Christopher Dunn, NC State, 20
PK - Brian Johnson, Virginia Tech, 20
P - Kirk Christodoulou, Pitt, 30
SP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 56