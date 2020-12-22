Twelve Clemson Tigers Earn All-ACC Honors

The All-ACC football team was announced on Tuesday and twelve Clemson Tigers made either the first, second, or third teams.

After earning their sixth consecutive ACC Championship over the weekend, the Clemson football program had twelve players earn All-ACC honors for the 2020 season, tying Notre Dame for the most players selected by any one team.

Each one of the 15 teams in the league had at least one player named to the first, second, or third team, which were chosen by a vote of a select 49-member media panel and the league’s 15 head coaches. Three points were awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote and one point for each third-team selection.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Amari Rodgers led the way in the voting, with both players garnering 178 points. The two are joined on the first-team by running back Travis Etienne, who also earned first-team honors as the all-purpose back.

Freshman defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and cornerback Derion Kendrick earned first-team honors for the Tigers on the defensive side of the ball.

Offensive linemen Jackson Carman and Matt Bockhorst were named to the second-team on offense, while linebacker James Sklaksi, and defensive backs Nolan Turner and Andrew Booth Jr. were named second-team on defense.

Wide receiver Cornell Powell was named to the third team on offense.

2020 All-ACC Football Team:

First-Team Offense

QB - Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 178

RB - Travis Etienne, Clemson, 161

RB - Michael Carter, North Carolina, 150

WR - Amari Rodgers, Clemson, 178

WR - Dyami Brown, North Carolina, 167

WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 147

TE - Hunter Long, Boston College, 144

AP - Travis Etienne, Clemson, 112

OT - Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame, 158

OT - Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech, 130

OG - Aaron Banks, Notre Dame, 134

OG - Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame, 133

C - Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 84



First-Team Defense

DE - Patrick Jones II, Pitt, 138

DE - Rashad Weaver, Pitt, 127

DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 135

DT - Alim McNeill, NC State, 106

LB - Chazz Surratt, North Carolina, 149

LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame, 139

LB - Payton Wilson, NC State, 127

CB - Asante Samuel, Jr., Florida State, 154

CB - Derion Kendrick, Clemson, 129

S - Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech, 146

S - Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame, 134



First-Team Specialists

PK - Jose Borregales, Miami, 142

P - Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech, 161

SP - DJ Turner, Pitt, 124



Second-Team Offense

QB - Sam Howell, North Carolina, 104

RB - Javonte Williams, North Carolina, 145

RB - Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 112

WR - Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 119

WR - Tutu Atwell, Louisville, 73

WR - Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville, 62

TE - Brevin Jordan, Miami, 85

AP - Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 97

OT - Jackson Carman, Clemson, 96

OT - Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame, 78

OG - Ben Petrula, Boston College, 86

OG - Matt Bockhorst, Clemson, 63

C - Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt, 80



Second-Team Defense

DE - Jaelan Phillips, Miami, 123

DE - Chris Rumph II, Duke, 95

DT - Marvin Wilson, Florida State, 82

DT - Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame, 79

LB - Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College, 83

LB - James Skalski, Clemson, 76

LB - Charles Snowden, Virginia, 67

CB - Andrew Booth, Clemson, 90

CB - Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville, 83

S - Nolan Turner, Clemson, 115

S - Bubba Bolden, Miami, 89

S - Damar Hamlin, Pitt, 89



Second-Team Specialists

PK - Alex Kessman, Pitt, 74

P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 95

SP - Nykeim Johnson, Syracuse, 123



Third-Team Offense

QB - Ian Book, Notre Dame, 73

RB - Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 109

RB - Zonovan Knight, NC State, 34

WR - Michael Harley, Miami, 58

WR - Taj Harris, Syracuse, 57

WR - Cornell Powell, Clemson, 53

TE - Michael Mayer, Notre Dame, 51

AP - Michael Carter, North Carolina, 75

OT - Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, 67

OT - Zion Johnson, Boston College, 52

OG - Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 59

OG - Joe Sculthorpe, NC State, 51

C - Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame, 73



Third-Team Defense

DE - Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest, 53

DE - Quincy Roche, Miami, 48

DT - Jarrod Hewitt, Virginia Tech, 71

DT - Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 67

LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 62

LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 60

LB - Max Richardson, Boston College, 52

CB - Nick McCloud, Notre Dame, 74

CB - Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse, 56

S - Michael Carter II, Duke, 45

S - Nick Andersen, Wake Forest, 44



Third-Team Specialists

PK - Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 49

P - Nolan Cooney, Syracuse, 59

SP - Thayer Thomas, NC State, 81



Honorable Mention (20 or more votes)

QB - D’Eriq King, Miami, 24

RB - Christian Beal-Smith, Wake Forest, 28

WR - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 52

WR - Emeka Emezie, NC State, 47

WR - Dazz Newsome, North Carolina, 45

WR - Javon McKinley, Notre Dame, 36

WR - Billy Kemp, Virginia, 23

TE - Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame, 27

TE - Cary Angeline, NC State, 25

AP - Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 33

AP - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 25

OT - Tyler Vrabel, Boston College, 41

OT - Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 28

OT - Jordan Tucker, North Carolina, 26

OT - Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 22

OG - Bryce Hargrove, Pitt, 50

OG - Will Putnam, Clemson, 48

OG - Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech, 33

OG - Marcus McKethan, North Carolina, 32

OG - Chris Glaser, Virginia, 31

C - Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech, 39

C - Cade Stewart, Clemson, 31

C - Brian Anderson, North Carolina, 23

DE - Victor Dimukeje, Duke, 43

DE - Amare Barno, Virginia Tech, 31

DE - Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame, 25

DE - Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Notre Dame, 22

DE - Myles Murphy, Clemson, 22

DT - Nesta Silvera, Miami, 59

DT - Jared Goldwire, Louisville, 52

DT - Kurt Hinish, Notre Dame, 43

DT - Ray Vohasek, North Carolina, 31

LB - Baylon Spector, Clemson, 34

LB - Isaiah Moore, NC State, 32

LB - David Curry, Georgia Tech, 29

LB - Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 22

LB - Mike Jones Jr., Clemson, 21

LB - Tomon Fox, North Carolina, 21

LB - Zane Zandier, Virginia, 20

CB - Ja'Sir Taylor, Wake Forest, 53

CB - Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, 47

CB - Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 42

CB - Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 24

S - Shaun Crawford, Notre Dame, 32

S - Lannden Zanders, Clemson, 26

S - Trey Morrison, North Carolina, 20

PK - B.T. Potter, Clemson, 27

PK - James Turner, Louisville, 21

PK - Christopher Dunn, NC State, 20

PK - Brian Johnson, Virginia Tech, 20

P - Kirk Christodoulou, Pitt, 30

SP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 56