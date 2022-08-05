First Day of Fall Practice: Offensive Observations

CLEMSON, S.C.- Fall camp has officially begun, as the Clemson Tigers were back on the practice field on Friday afternoon.

All Clemson was on hand as the media was allowed in to watch the opening portions of the practice.

Offensive Observations

There is an aura of confidence in the air. A quiet confidence. Something that seemed missing from camp a season ago.

After an injury-riddled 2021 season, one of the biggest storylines heading into the season will be the team's health. As camp opened, only two players were not full go. WR Adam Randall, who is still out recovering from a torn ACL was in a yellow jersey, while WR Troy Stellato, who is still dealing with a hamstring, was in a green one. Head coach Dabo Swinney said he was hopeful Stellatto would be fully able to go by Monday. However, Stellato was able to participate in some drills and looked to be moving around well.

The weight loss is very noticeable for DJ Uiagalelei. He was extremely fluid in his movements and appears to be a step quicker. The junior was also extremely accurate throwing the ball, only missing on one throw that I saw. The others were hitting receivers right between the numbers and in stride.

The ball just comes out of freshman QB Cade Klubnik's hands so effortlessly. He is a natural and looks really good now that he has added some weight. Klubnik is wide open all of the time, running full speed from drill to drill.

The rotation at RB was Will Shipley, Kobe Pace and Phil Mafah.

The OL is bigger and it is one more thing that is extremely noticeable. And it's across the board. The kind of size this team has lacked in recent seasons.

In the little we got to watch of the entire offense working together, Will Putnam looked every bit as good at center as the coaches said back during the spring. There were no bad snaps.

Sophomore Marcus Tate ran out there first at RG. It's really the only starting spot along the OL that isn't locked up.

Sophomore Dietrick Pennington was also working at RG and despite weighing in at 360 pounds, is as agile as ever. He is still sporting the knee brace after tearing an ACL last season but carries that weight really well.

Sophomore Tristan Leigh was working at LT and freshman Blake Miller at RT.

Joseph Ngata, Beaux Collins, E.J. Williams, Brannon Spector and Dacari Collins were all getting first-team reps at wideout.

Perimeter blocking was a point of emphasis during one part of the drills.

Freshman Antonio Williams doesn't look like your normal summer enrollee. He could be a contributor this season.

Will Taylor, Troy Stellato, Will Shipley, Antonio Williams and Beaux Collins were all getting work returning punts.

The rotation at TE was Davis Allen, Jake Briningstool and Sage Ennis. Allen looks to be in the best shape of his career.

