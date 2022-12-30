Clemson’s Wrecking Ball

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — When Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., finishes a practice or a game, he gets a couple of different views on what he is doing right, what he might be doing wrong and what he can do better.

Of course, defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin will give his advice and try to coach him up. Trotter himself will watch film and see the things he can improve on, and finally his father will send him some video clips and explain to him what he sees.

That’s right, Trotter’s dad.

But Jeremiah Trotter’s dad is just not any dad. He is Jeremiah Trotter, Sr., -- a former 12-year linebacker in the NFL, where he earned All-Pro status as a middle linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It is definitely a high level-film study,” Trotter, Jr. said as the Tigers get set to play No. 6 Tennessee in Friday’s Orange Bowl. “The type of advice he gives me is high level. Not all linebackers or players get that type of coaching. I am really grateful for that, and I take it all in.”

Trotter. Jr., has been taking it all ever since he can remember. He looks up to his father, not just as a football player, but as a man, too.

“The way he played and the type of man that he is, I just learn from him so much,” the younger Trotter said. “I know he knows a lot, so I try to take it all in all the time.”

Trotter, Jr., says his dad does a good job of not interfering with the Clemson coaches. He lets them coach, but when he sees something, he thinks he can correct with a little knowledge, he isn’t shy about showing his son.

That is where the tapes come into play.

“He will critique me as well on some little details that he sees. Things I can clean up,” Trotter, Jr. said.

That explains why Junior is starting to look more like Senior on the football field.

Trotter, Jr. has been a monster for No. 7 Clemson over the last half of the season. In almost all cases, he has led the team in tackles, he is intercepting passes, getting sacks and causing fumbles. He is a one-man wrecking ball at middle linebacker – just like his father was.

“That means a lot. My dad was a great player and being compared to a great player is a big compliment, especially from a player that did all the things he did during his career,” Trotter, Jr. said. “He has played a big part, just teaching me everything he has learned throughout his career and just teaching me that at a young age. Not a lot of kids got that at a young age, and I feel like that helped me grow as a player.”

And it has.

Trotter, Jr., leads Clemson with 83 tackles this year, including 12 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He has also broken up six passes and returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown against South Carolina.

What are the things, Trotter Jr’s dad taught him about at the middle linebacker position?

“You have to be a guy that is not afraid to hit. You have to be a guy that wants to hit, you have to be smart and can look at the little details,” he said. “Details like a lineman leaning left like he is about to pull. I lineman leaning back, which means they are going to pass.

“Just little things like that, things a middle linebacker has to be able to key in on.”

Things that are making Trotter, Jr. play like an All-American.

