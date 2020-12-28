Clemson's Xavier Thomas' Status Remains In Doubt For Ohio State

Xavier Thomas' availability for the College Football Playoff at the Allstate Sugar Bowl remains in doubt.

The junior defensive end is out for unspecified reasons. Thomas is tied for the team-lead with three other players in sacks (3.5) despite missing the first three games of 2020.

He played just 11 snaps against Notre Dame in the Nov. 7 loss and missed the first half because of a targeting penalty the previous week against Boston College. He was expected to provide more production as No. 3 Clemson faces the tough task of corraling ND quarterback Ian Book, but head coach Swinney didn't have much to say about Thomas when asked a question Monday about his presence.

"He was unavailable, but you know he was in a protocol situation but the biggest thing that we're gonna do is we're not gonna say anything about anybody until game day. And now we'll put out and available on the available list," Swinney said. It's like we've done all year."

Thomas was listed second-team on the depth chart behind freshman Myles Murphy.