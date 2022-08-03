Clemson's Zanders Stepping Away from Football
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Another Clemson football player has decided to step away from the game due to injuries.
Lannden Zanders, who has played safety for the Tigers since 2019, has decided to step away from the game. The rising senior made his announcement via social media on Wednesday.
Zanders joins former center Hunter Rayburn, who announced in the spring he was giving up football due to neck issues. Zanders is giving up the game because of shoulder injuries that have nagged him since the preseason camp in 2020.
He played through the injuries since tearing his Labrum during the 2020 season. He had surgery at the end of the season to fix the issue, but he again injured his shoulder in Week 1 against Georgia in 2021 and missed all of last year.
