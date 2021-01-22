Colin Cowherd: 'You Can't Let Deshaun Watson Go to the Jets'

There is a growing sentiment in NFL circles that former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has taken his last snap as a Texan.

Watson is reportedly growing more disgruntled with with the Texans management with each passing week and this had led many to speculate on where the former first round pick will play next season.

If Watson is moved, the New York Jets have emerged as one of the favorites to land him. The Jets, who just hired Robert Saleh as their new head coach, have the second overall pick in the upcoming draft and could be in the market for a new starting quarterback should they decide to move on from Sam Darnold, who they selected third overall in 2018.

However, Watson has a no-trade clause. He has all the leverage here. FOX radio host Colin Cowherd says he can't even fathom Watson being on board with a deal that would send him to an organization that is in worse shape than the Texans are currently.

"Go look at the Jets roster, where is it better than the Texans," Cowherd asked. "I found one position, punter. The Jets didn't have a Pro Bowler last year. That's hard. There's a lot of places Deshaun Watson could go, but something's lost in all this. I just think we should probably ask Deshaun Watson where he wants to go. You can't let Deshaun Watson go to the Jets. Two weeks ago I was imploring Trevor Lawrence shouldn't go to the Jets and Deshaun's better than Trevor Lawrence today isn't he?"

Cowherd says that a deal between the two teams only makes sense on paper. The Texans just finished up a disappointing 4-12 season but they have made it to the postseason in three of Watson's first five seasons.

The Jets just finished up a 2-14 season and have not made the playoffs since 2010. In fact, they have been one of the NFL's most inept teams over the past decade or so and Cowherd says those are the kind of things that players are fully aware of.

"I know the teams, it would work with the teams," Cowherd said. "The Jets have a lot of draft picks and the Texans need draft picks. And the Jets have a lot of cap space and the Texas don't have any. I can make an argument for the team's."

"Since Deshaun Watson entered the NFL, not only have the Jets failed to make the playoffs, they have the worst record in the league. Worse than Detroit. That's what Deshaun Watson sees. In fact, in the last decade, the Houston Texans have seven winning seasons, and six division titles. That's the last decade. The Jets have one winning season. Nobody's asking Deshaun Watson about this."