College Football Analyst Shares Harsh Clemson Tigers Prediction
Earlier this week, the first poll of the 2024 college football season was revealed. Right on the cusp of the top 12 and College Football Playoff is the Clemson Tigers.
The chances for Clemson to take home the national title this season aren’t too high heading into the year. Ranked No. 14 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, oddsmakers have them around that range heading into the campaign.
There will be ample opportunities to move up those standings as the Tigers face a daunting schedule. Among the toughest in the country, one college football analyst believes they are in for a very difficult campaign.
"They've got Georgia in Atlanta, App State at home, might be the best group of five team in the country," Joe Klatt of FOX Sports said. "They've got North Carolina State at home, NC State likely a top-30 team. They've got at Florida State, which is their former quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. They've got road games at Virginia Tech and South Carolina later in the year. Like, it's just a bad schedule for them. So you're telling me that they're either going to have to upset Georgia or Florida State to be considered in the at-large range or get to the ACC Championship Game.
"I don't know that they've got that in their bag this year."
Klatt revealed his preseason top 25 this week and Clemson dropped to No. 22. They are now the third ACC team in Klatt’s rankings, behind No. 12 Miami (FL) and No. 13 Florida State.
That represents a massive change from his post-spring projected rankings back in May. Klatt had the Tigers at No. 13 in that edition, with the Seminoles at No. 12. The Hurricanes were No. 18, with NC State and Louisville sneaking in at Nos. 24 and 25.
"I understand that this might seem like a low ranking for Clemson...I know Dabo was bullish on this team after their 4-4 start that they've won their last five," Klatt said. "But in the last few years they finished 14th, 13th and then 20th in the final AP Poll. So they're trending in the wrong direction,” Klatt also said.
One of the reasons Klatt is skeptical about Clemson’s outlook this season is their offense. Last season, the Tigers were a methodical bunch offensively, which led to some efficiency concerns with turnovers.
Lacking explosiveness, Dabo Swinney’s group had to play perfect football to execute the game plan and win games. Struggles in the offensive line didn’t help.
“...(Cade) Klubnik has to step up. Garrett Riley's offense has got to step up. And then I looked at this schedule and I just thought to myself, I don't like it. I don't like the fact that they haven't brought any transfers in — and I get it, but it's more than that. It's more about the fact that they aren't what they were four years ago, and now you look at their schedule and there is a real chance, I don't know how likely, but a real chance that this team could be 2-3 in their first five games,” Klatt added.
These are all things you know Swinney and his team will use as motivation once the season gets going. They are going to have plenty of opportunities to prove doubters wrong, starting with their season opener against Georgia.