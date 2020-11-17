Clemson, as well as several other top teams across the country had the weekend off, so there was not much movement in the latest AP or Coaches Polls.

With the first set of College Football Playoff rankings set to be released on November 25, the path to the playoff for most teams is starting to take shape. However, with so many late starts, postponements, and outright cancelations, maybe not quite as clear as it would be in normal seasons.

There are still twelve teams that still appear to have life when it comes to getting in, with some having clearer paths than others.

AP Top 12:

1. Alabama (6-0): The Tide have now had consecutive weekends off after their matchup with LSU was postponed, but their path is clear. Win out and they are in. Although, if they were to drop one somewhere along the way, the committee will be forced to scrutinize their schedule, which isn't overly impressive.

2. Notre Dame (8-0): After the big win over Clemson, the Irish went out and took care of business against Boston College. Brian Kelly's team still has road trips to Chapel Hill and Winston-Salem left, as well as a home game against Syracuse, but should be heavy favorites in all three. Like Alabama, if they win out they are in, but a rematch with Clemson looks to be looming in Charlotte. Even if they were to drop that one, it will be hard to keep a one-loss Notre Dame team out.

3. Ohio State (3-0): The Buckeyes game with Maryland was canceled after the Terps had to pause football activities due to Covid concerns and that's a problem. Ohio State needs games. The only thing guaranteed in the Big-10 right now is a wild ride over the final four weeks of the regular season. But if there are no more cancelations and the Buckeyes finish unbeaten, they are getting in.

4. Clemson (7-1): The path is clear. After dropping a heartbreaker to Notre Dame in double overtime, there is no margin for error for the Tigers. Win out, including a win in the ACC Championship Game, and Clemson's streak of consecutive playoff appearances will continue. Lose one and it ends.

5. Texas A & M (5-1): Despite having only one loss, the Aggies need some help. Their best hope is for Alabama to run the table, win the SEC, and for someone else in front of them to drop out of the running.

6. Florida (5-1): The win over Georgia gives the Gators the upper hand in the SEC East and a clear path to the SEC Championship Game, and the playoff. Although, pulling it off won't be easy. To get there they will have to get through Nick Saban and Alabama.

7. Cincinnati (7-0): It has taken a season played in a pandemic, but to date, the Bearcats might just be the best bet for a team that doesn't belong in the Power-5 to make the playoff. Having said that, they still need to win their remaining games, and need a ton of help. Most likely, the only way they are getting in is by default.

8. BYU (8-0): The Cougars are another Group of Five school attempting to sneak into the playoff, but their chances are no better than Cincinnati's, depending on where they are ranked when the Playoff Committee releases their first set of rankings. They will likely be ranked behind the Bearcats, which will make it that much harder for the Cougars.

9. Indiana (4-0): The Hoosiers are off to a hot start and have beaten Michigan, Penn State, and Michigan State in the same season for the first time ever. While their path is clear, there is one giant obstacle in the way and that is Ohio State. The two teams are scheduled to face off this weekend in Columbus, and after that one will likely be eliminated entirely.

10. Wisconsin (2-0): The Badgers have already had two games canceled. One more and they won't even be able to qualify for the Big-10 Championship and would for all intents and purposes be knocked out of the playoff discussion. At best, they win the rest of their regular season games and are rewarded by getting to face Ohio State in the conference championship game.

11. Oregon (2-0): The Ducks were a trendy pick for the playoff before all the reshuffling of schedules. However, the Pac-12 got off to the latest start and even if they run the table and win a conference title, they would still only be sitting at 7-0. That might not be enough for the committee, no matter what else happens around them.

12. Miami (7-1): Yes, the Hurricanes still have slim playoff hopes. They would need to win out, Notre Dame to lose at least once, then beat Clemson in the ACC Championship. While unlikely, it is 2020, so nothing is impossible.

