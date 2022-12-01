Containing Drake Maye is Clemson's Top Priority

Drake Maye could be the best quarterback in the nation.

The redshirt sophomore was, more than likely, the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy until his North Carolina Tar Heels dropped their last two games. Maye leads the nation in total offense (373.0), ranks fourth in passing yards per game (320.6), fourth in passing TDs (35) and 10th in passing efficiency (165.2).

The redshirt freshman ranks fifth nationally and third in the Power 5 with 41 total touchdowns (35 pass, 6 rush) and 248 points accounted for in 2022, and leads the ACC in all five categories. So when it comes to stopping, or even slowing him down, the Clemson Tigers will have their hands full.

"Yeah well you have to be multiple with him first of all. You got to change your pitches up," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "But I think the biggest thing is you have to be very disciplined with your rush lanes because he's very savvy in the pocket and he'll step up, he'll slide, he'll spin out, you've seen him do all those things on tape." He is a very good thrower on the run. He's made some throws going to his left, turning back, throwing across. Same thing to the right. He's a very creative and confident and poised player. He's just very poised."

Maye has thrown for 3,847 yards and 35 TDs to go along with 629 yards rushing and 6 TDs. He is just the ninth QB since 2010 to post 3,500 pass yards, 35 pass TDs, 500 rush yards, and 5 rush TDs in a season. The others are Robert Griffin III, Tajh Boyd, Johnny Manziel, Marcus Mariota, Deshaun Watson (2x), McKenzie Milton, Kyler Murray and Trevor Lawrence.

However, it is his ability to make plays with his legs, both throwing on the run and running the ball, that make him even that much more dangerous.

Maye is currently averaging 320.6 passing yards per game and leads UNC in rushing with 629 yards (52.4 ypg). The last two QBs who averaged over 300 passing yards per game, while leading their team in rushing were Patrick Mahomes in 2016 and Johnny Manziel in 2013.

"So you have to try to keep him in the pocket the best you can. The No. 1 thing you have to do is win your matchup up front, but you have to have good rush lane integrity. If you're playing man coverage, he recognizes it and will find a lane on you in a heartbeat and make you pay. When you're playing zone, you have to really do a good job with your eyes and getting to him if he does break contain somehow. Easier said than done, that's why he's a great player."

