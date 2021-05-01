Kansas City Chiefs Draft Clemson WR Cornell Powell in Fifth Round

Wide receiver Cornell Powell was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 181 pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Powell had a breakout season in 2020, as he recorded career highs in receptions (53), receiving yards (882), receiving touchdowns (seven), snaps (630) and starts (12). His seven receiving touchdowns were tied with Amari Rodgers for the team lead, and finished his career as a third-team All-ACC pick.

Emerging as Clemon’s vertical threat in the offense in 2020 throughout the latter half of the season, Cornell Powell has found a productive role for the first time in his career with the Tigers’ program. Swallowed up in a deep unit over the last few years, Powell has yet to have the opportunity to garner consistent looks or playing time. Since his breakout game vs Boston College in 2020, Powell has been just the playmaker they have been lacking on the perimeter of that offense. Powell could be a hidden gem in this 2021 NFL Draft class. He has a suddenness to his breaks that make you optimistic about his ability to translate as a separator to the next level. He doesn’t possess elite traits athletically, however he does meets the threshold required to find a home in the NFL. Though he can get rough up defenders as a run blocker, you don’t see that same physicality throughout his route stems. His average athleticism and lack of production profile will make him an under the radar prospect in this notable wide receiver class, though he may be a nice surprise once he gets to the NFL and is put in a role that maximizes what he can do.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community.