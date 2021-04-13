Cornell Powell - Wide Receiver Clemson Tigers Scouting Report

CORNELL POWELL | Clemson | WO | #17 | rSR | 5116 | 210 | 4.53 | Greenville, NC | J.H. Rose HS | 10.30.98

Overview:

Emerging as Clemon’s vertical threat in the offense in 2020 throughout the latter half of the season, Cornell Powell has found a productive role for the first time in his career with the Tigers’ program. Swallowed up in a deep unit over the last few years, Powell has yet to have the opportunity to garner consistent looks or playing time. Since his breakout game vs Boston College in 2020, Powell has been just the playmaker they have been lacking on the perimeter of that offense. Powell could be a hidden gem in this 2021 NFL Draft class. He has a suddenness to his breaks that make you optimistic about his ability to translate as a separator to the next level. He doesn’t possess elite traits athletically, however he does meets the threshold required to find a home in the NFL. Though he can get rough up defenders as a run blocker, you don’t see that same physicality throughout his route stems. His average athleticism and lack of production profile will make him an under the radar prospect in this notable wide receiver class, though he may be a nice surprise once he gets to the NFL and is put in a role that maximizes what he can do.

Background:

Raised on the North Carolina coast. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Management major. Played in 9 games as a freshman. Played in 14 games as a sophomore. Played in 4 games and redshirt. Played in 15 games as a junior. Completed internships with WH Trucking in 2018 and Cisco in 2019.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com