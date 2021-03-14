Cornell Powell, Putting Team Before Self

Cornell Powell is the epitome of perseverance and after his Pro Day performance last week, the former Clemson wideout told the ACC Network crew he has always been a player that puts the needs of the team ahead of the needs of himself.

Cornell Powell is a shining example of what perseverance looks like.

Powell came to Clemson as part of its 2016 recruiting class not only as a highly touted wideout, but he was ranked No. 159 overall in the 247 Composite rankings. However, over his first four seasons with the Tigers, which included having to redshirt in 2018 due to an academic issue, Powell was just never able to put it together completely.

After registering just 40 catches over his first four seasons, time was beginning to run out for Powell. Having elite-level talent like Justyn Ross, Amari Rodgers, Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson Jr. on the roster, no one would have blamed Powell for transferring out in hopes of finding more playing time in the 2020 season.

That isn't the way Powell approaches a challenge, though. Prior to the 2020 season, the veteran wideout said while he had enjoyed the all of the success the program had achieved during his tenure, he still had some individual goals he was chasing, and he was still confident in his ability to achieve those goals at Clemson.

"Nothing easy is worth having," Powell said last spring.

In the end, it appears that sticking it out was the right move. Powell turned in his best season in his final year, hauling in 53 receptions for 882 yards. His seven touchdown catches tied him with Amari Rodgers for most on the team. His production earned him third-team All-ACC honors and his draft stock soared.

Sugar Bowl: Cornell Powell Chuck Cook/USA Today Sports

After taking part in the annual Clemson Pro Day last week, Powell told the ACC Network crew he always knew Clemson was where he was supposed to be and that throughout it all, his confidence never wavered.

"That just goes back to my core values and who I am as a man," Powell said. "You know I'm always a team first guy, team before self. But also I never wanted to run from a challenge. I knew that I was good enough to play on this level, good enough to play against the best of the best."

"I just put my head down and worked. You know, sometimes the goal or the journey is more fulfilling when you work for it and when you earn it, when you grind."

When it comes to the upcoming NFL Draft, the argument can be made that no one helped themselves as much as Powell did last season. Running a 4.47 forty and registering a vertical of 36.5 and a broad jump of 10-8 likely helped his stock even more.

"First off I just want to thank God for this opportunity but I felt like it was great," Powell said. "I feel like I came out here to handle business, hit all my numbers. I got in and out of my breaks, caught everything. So it was great man, one last time with the guys."

When asked if there was anyone in the NFL that he models his game after, Powell said there wasn't just one specific guy. Instead he tries to emulate a number of different players, and in a number of different ways. One of those being a former Clemson standout, whose considered one of the best receivers in the league.

"I try to take a lot from a lot of different guys," Powell said. "Keenan Allen's route running, Stefon Diggs savviness, Davante Adams footwork, DK Metcalf's physicality on runs and Nuk's (DeAndre Hopkins) hands. Man he just catches everything. But his hands goes back to what we preach at Clemson, making the 50/50 balls 80/20, and when you can do that you can separate yourself."