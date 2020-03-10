Coronavirus Impact on the NCAA and Clemson

Monday, the entire country of Italy closed its borders and placed all schools, sporting events, religious services and other gatherings in a state of national lockdown due to the widespread pandemic known as the Coronavirus.



While the United States has not gone so far as to limit people's movements and placing a nationwide lockdown, Monday four of the largest sports leagues in the country chose to take precautionary steps.



Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Hockey League and the National Basketball Association released the following statement regarding the closing of media access to team locker rooms and club houses.

“After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and postgame settings, all team locker rooms, and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice. Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting. These temporary changes will be effective beginning with tomorrow’s games and practices.

We will continue to closely monitor this situation and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe and welcoming environment.”

The NCAA, which is tasked with putting on their biggest event later this month, the men's basketball tournament released the following statement Tuesday:

"NCAA member schools and conferences make their own decisions regarding regular season and conference tournament play. As we have stated, we will make decisions on our events based on the best, most current public health guidance available. Neither the NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel, made up of leading public health and infectious disease experts in America, nor the CDC or local health officials have advised against holding sporting events. In the event circumstances change, we will make decisions accordingly."

"Let's say that we discover that COVID-19 is an illness where the public health is really threatened," NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline told CNN. "The only people that are in the building are the players and the referees and the necessary personnel. The fans aren't there and we know that the risk mitigation is superb and that the people there are without risk of transmission ... We painted all of those scenarios and so we're prepared for that."

"We have made it very clear that the decisions are going to be guided by and we will not run counter to what our department of health and the health authorities are telling us," Hainline added. "And we also won't run counter to what our advisory panel is telling us."

Clemson University is currently monitoring one person, believed to possibly be infected with the disease:

"Clemson University health officials announced (Monday) they are actively monitoring one possible case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Working in conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Clemson officials will notify the campus community of the result of the test when it is known. The individual, a non-student, is currently in self-quarantine at their off-campus residence.

"Officials continue to closely monitor COVID-19 and are actively engaged in daily planning in an effort to inform and reduce the risk to faculty, staff, students and visitors from the virus."

Ahead of the ACC tournament, which is scheduled to start their opening round of play Tuesday evening, the league sent out an update regarding the playing of the tournament games and precautions that are being taken to provide a safe environment.

“After consultation with local and state health authorities, including the Governor and his medical staff, the Atlantic Coast Conference will hold its men’s basketball tournament as scheduled this week at the Greensboro Coliseum. As was outlined by the Governor during his press conference, high-risk individuals are discouraged from attending mass gatherings. We will continue to take precautionary measures and follow the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, the league and the Greensboro Coliseum are taking additional proactive measures to provide a safe and clean environment for its institutions and fans.

The below proactive and response measures are currently in place:

Frequent cleaning and sanitizing of common areas, restrooms, concessions stands, media areas, team areas; Increasing the number of hand-sanitizer stations throughout FanFest and the concourse; Posting and distributing the CDC “Stop the Spread of Germs” information to ensure all fans are aware as they enter and move about the building; Emergency Medical Services will be on scene for any medical concerns that arise.

As an extra precaution, postgame media availability will be altered for this year’s tournament. In an effort to secure the team locker rooms for the players, coaches and essential team personnel, the postgame media access will take place in the Odeon Theatre, with additional player availability in secured areas designated by the league office.”

When asked about what the athletic department policy regarding the Coronavirus, Clemson associate athletic director Jeff Kalin stated, “the athletic department will not set the precedent” for the handling of the virus, and that the athletic department will respect the decisions of the NCAA, the ACC and the university.

However, with the ever increasing number of cases nationally and in the states of South Carolina, and with the expectations of 70,000 people filing into sleepy Clemson in less than four weeks for the annual spring game, of things do not change, there may be some difficult decisions for families and the university.