Could Clemson Tigers End Up with Two Best Defenders in College Football?
The Clemson Tigers have some major goals for the 2024 season on the defensive side of the ball. Consistently one of the best units in the nation, they finished the 2023 season ranked No. 8 and have their sights set on the No. 1 spot.
Over at 247 Sports, Grant Hughes put together a list of the top 20 defenders in the sport heading into the 2024 season. Two of those players happen to be on Dabo Swinney’s defense.
Coming in at No. 18 on the list is defensive tackle Peter Woods. Woods was a highly-regarded prospect coming out of high school and certainly lived up to the hype last season in his first as a collegiate player.
“Woods arrived at Clemson as a heralded top-60 recruit and finished third among FBS defensive tackles in pass-rush win rate (17.1%) as a true freshman last season. He's shed around 20 pounds this offseason and is poised to play "everywhere" along the Tigers' defensive line,” Hughes wrote.
His stats as a freshman don’t jump off the page as he had 26 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in 12 games. But, those numbers are expected to improve greatly as a sophomore.
Woods is one of the players that many outlets are keeping an eye on. He was named to several award watchlists this preseason, including the Bednarik Award and Lombardi Award for national lists.
The talented defensive tackle also was named a second-team All-American at a few outlets. He also received votes as a first, second and third-team All-ACC Player across national outlets as well.
Joining him on the list was linebacker Carter Barrett. He came in at No. 8 on the list and is the No. 2 ranked linebacker; only Harold Perkins Jr. of LSU was higher, landing at No. 7.
“Carter turned in an All-ACC campaign in 2023 and surprised some around the conference when he opted to return for his senior season in 2024. He's readying for one final audition for the NFL, and he's determined to boost his draft stock this fall. A heady player and supreme athlete, Carter racked up 62 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last season,” wrote Hughes.
Big things are expected from Carter, who was selected to five different preseason award watchlists. He was also a consensus preseason first-team All-American as one of the best linebackers in the country.
Carter and Woods are going to be two of the anchors of what looks like a very talented Clemson defense.