Could Tony Elliott be a Potential Candidate at Tennessee?

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott's name has been tossed around as a potential candidate for multiple job openings in the last few weeks, both in the NFL and collegiate ranks.

Tony Elliott is quickly becoming a hot commodity in coaching circles.

The Clemson offensive coordinator has seen his name linked to the head coaching position at Auburn before they hired Bryan Harsin away from Boise State. One report even had Elliott scheduled to interview with Auburn the day after the ACC Championship Game.

“Contrary to reports I saw, I have not been contacted about the head coaching job at Auburn and am not scheduled to interview for that position,” Elliott said in a statement to ESPN’s Marty Smith. “While I typically wouldn’t address this in this manner, I felt it was important to set the record straight for the young men in our program."

Elliott was also thought to be a candidate for open offensive coordinator positions with the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins before reportedly telling both teams he was not interested.

Now his name is starting to get tossed around as a possible candidate to take over at Tennessee. The Volunteers just fired head coach Jeremy Pruitt and Athletic Director Phil Fulmer after an NCAA investigation reportedly found the school guilty of Level 1 and Level 2 recruiting violations that included handing out cash to potential recruits.

Tennessee has already hired Danny White away from UCF to be the new Athletic Director and reports have surfaced that he intends to hire an "offensive minded" head coach. Elliott certainly fits that bill.

At the same time, whoever the Vols end up hiring has to know that the school is very likely looking at NCAA sanctions and quite possibly some severe ones. Elliott has made it clear on more than one occasion that when, and if, he decides to leave Clemson, it will be for the right opportunity. And right now it's hard to imagine the Tennessee job being that.