    December 28, 2021
    The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the Clemson Tiger football team ahead of their game against the Iowa State Cyclones.
    The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the Clemson Tiger football team ahead of their game against the Iowa State Cyclones.

    Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed that COVID-19 has hit the football team.

    "As far as this trip we've had we've had two guys that are out from COVID standpoint," Swinney said. "And then another one that's a quarantine protocol guy. So that you know, outside of that, we've been very good shape." 

    Swinney did not elaborate on the players who will miss the game.

    Monday at practice E.J. Williams was not present, with Will Swinney, Dacari Collins and Beaux Collins running with the first team.

    "Yeah, he's in COVID protocol. Unfortunately, just thought we would get the break," Swinney followed up. 

    It was interesting to note that Kyle Richardson made the trip and was coaching the Tigers Monday.

    You may recall that Richardson was supposed to miss the bowl game, as he had back surgery scheduled.

    "If Kyle knew all of this was happening, he would have scheduled his back surgery for January, but he's actually out for the bowl game. He's chomping at the bit. But he's got to wait. Thomas Austin and I will coach the tight ends through the bowl," head coach Dabo Swinney said Dec. 17.

    Clemson will attempt to close its resilient 2021 campaign on a winning note on Wednesday, Dec. 29, when the Tigers face the Iowa State Cyclones in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl. Kickoff at Camping World Stadium is set for 5:45 p.m. ET.

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

