'Crazy Eyes' Will Shipley Sparks Clemson Offense

CLEMSON, S.C.- Will Shipley provided the Clemson offense with a much-needed spark against Louisiana Tech.

The sophomore running back ran for a career-high 139 yards in the No. 5 Tigers' 48-20 win over the Bulldogs, and he did it on just 12 carries.

Shipley has scored two touchdowns in each of the first three games and starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei noted after the win that the running back just brings a different kind of energy level to the field each and every week.

"He's a spark man, he brings the juice each and every day," Uiagalelei said. "I think they showed like a video of him after the touchdown last week and it was crazy eyes. That's how it feels every time he's in the backfield."

The Clemson running game had struggled to gain much traction over the first two games, but the Tigers made a concerted effort to run the ball against Louisiana Tech, particularly in the second half, finishing the night with 280 rushing yards.

While Phil Mafah, Kobe Pace, and even freshman Keith Adams Jr. all contributed to the effort, it was Shipley who paced the Tigers with his tough, physical running style, averaging 11.6 YPC.

"He just brings a spark and the juice each and every game," Uiagalelei said. "But each and every practice, when he comes out, the way prepares, the way he goes about his businesses, he's a grown man and he handles his business."

Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter echoed his quarterback's sentiments, raving about the multiple ways Shipley is capable of helping the Tigers have success on the offensive side of the ball.

"He's an animal," Streeter said. That guy, he just gives 110% every single time he's out there. He's such a tough, hard-nosed guy and he has shown through his experience and maturity how he can make all the different types of runs. Whether it's zone or counter, just a bunch of different ways to get him the ball whether we're throwing it to him on the screen or a quick bubble pass or something. I mean, he's just a guy that you can depend on."

Clemson hits the road for an ACC Atlantic Division showdown on Saturday with Wake Forest as a 7-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

