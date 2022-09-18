Ups and Downs: Clemson Uses Strong Second Half to Pull Away From Louisiana Tech

CLEMSON, S.C.- It was a tale of two halves for the Clemson offense as the No. 5 Tigers put 35 points on the scoreboard after the break, cruising to a 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech.

Ups

Run Defense: The Bulldogs were held to just six rushing yards in the contest after having come in averaging more than 150 yards per game. Despite Clemson being without close to half of its starting defense, Louisiana Tech just could never get anything at all going in the running game. The Tigers held them to just 0.3 YPC, with Wes Goodwin choosing to use a multitude of three man looks.

Rushing Attack: For the first time this season, Clemson went over 200 yards rushing, finishing the night with 280 yards on the ground. The further the game went along, the better Will Shipley got, as the sophomore back finished with 139 yards and averaged more than 11.5 YPC. He had two rushing touchdowns and also added two catches out of the backfield.

As great as Shipley was, the effort starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had running the ball can not be overlooked. Uiagalelei finished with 62 rushing yards, averaging 6.9 YPC, and played physical, using his legs to make several plays.

Quarterback Play: Uiagalelei turned in another solid performance through the air, as well. The junior completed 59% of his passes and threw for 229 yards, with two touchdown throws. Once again he was the victim of a drop or two that could have made his numbers a little better.

Forcing Turnovers: The Tigers forced four turnovers on the night, with R.J. Mickens, Malcolm Greene and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. all recording interceptions. Clemson also blocked another kick, but unfortunately would immediately fumble the ball right back to the Bulldogs.

Downs

Pass Defense: Louisiana Tech quarterback Parker McNeil threw for 311 yards, as the Tiger still have some things to get cleaned up on the back end. However, Nate Wiggins and Andrew Mukuba were both out, two of Clemson's more talented defensive backs, as were four defensive linemen.

It appeared the plan was to make the Bulldogs drive the length of the field with the short passing game, and to not give up the big plays. Despite giving up so many yards, it was a plan that worked well until Louisiana Tech was able to score two late fourth quarter touchdowns.

It wasn't all bad, by any. Toriano Pride Jr. and Jeadyn Lukus got some valuable reps and showed flashes of why they were recruited to begin with.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!