Dabo Swinney Addresses Loss to Gamecocks and Not Getting Klubnik in

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson fell at home in its regular-season finale to South Carolina, 31-30, at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The loss snapped the Tigers’ 40-game home winning streak, which dated to 2016. Clemson fell to 10-2 on the season, while South Carolina improved to 8-4.

"Well, obviously a tough day but you got to congratulate South Carolina, Shane, and they did a heck of a job," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "It's a crazy game. A lot of opportunity and a man, they flat out earned it. And so again. Oh, you say congratulations to South Carolina. Congratulations to Shane. They deserved it and heartbreaks. I mean, this is obviously a game that, you know, you never ever want to lose. And there's probably a reason why nobody's ever won a row so hard to do and really didn't get it done and a chance today and multiple chances to do that and we just couldn't get it done. And again, you've got to give South Carolina credit for that, a heart breaks for these seniors and it's a tough way to finish the regular season."

With the regular season now complete, Atlantic Division champion Clemson will face Coastal Division champion North Carolina in the 2022 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Dec. 3. That game is slated for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

"So get back to work on Monday and see if we go win this league," Swinney said. "You know, again thankful that we've earned the opportunity to get back to our championship and you know, seven out of the last eight years. So an opportunity to go win the league would be a huge and positive indie to this season, to get back to being ACC champion. So unless that's my mindset."

Clemson ran for 237 yards but committed three turnovers, including one with 2:09 to play, in the loss. With 132 rushing yards on 15 carries on Saturday, running back Will Shipley reached 1,000 rushing yards on the season to record the 23rd 1,000-yard rushing season in school history.

"I think we went for 200 plus rushing. I think it's only the second time since I've been a head coach that we've lost again, we rushed for 200 plus. The first one was the 09 championship game with spiller for about 300 and we lost and then tonight," Swinney added.

Swinney on not getting Klubnik in the game:

"Yeah, we thought about it, but he (Uiagalelei) felt like he was OK."

