Clemson will attempt to extend the third-longest streak of consecutive 10-win seasons in FBS history on Saturday, Nov. 19, when the 9-1 Tigers host the 5-5 Miami Hurricanes on Clemson's Senior Day. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Clemson has won at least 10 games in 11 consecutive seasons.

Saturday’s game will be the 13th all-time meeting between Clemson and Miami. With a win, Clemson would take a 7-6 lead in the all-time series and give the Tigers their first series lead against the Hurricanes.

Clemson is riding a three-game winning streak in its series with Miami, including wins in 2015, 2017 and 2020 by a combined score of 138-20.

"We want to stay on track this week but there's another big challenge. Miami has a big win over Georgia Tech coming in," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "There are a lot of unknowns about Miami. They have played three quarterbacks. They've got good running backs. They're long on the edge. They have a couple of big receivers. Obviously we know Frank Ladson. They involve their tight ends.

"Defensively, this is a fast, athletic, group. That's what you think of when you think about Miami. They are aggressive and multiple with their coverages. They are mostly a four-down front. They're big, strong, athletic and can run. They have some really good experience in their secondary. We have to play well. They also lead the nation in kickoff return.

A win on Saturday would be Clemson's 10th of the 2022 season and would allow the Tigers to join record-holders Florida State (14 from 1987-2000) and Alabama (14 from 2008-21) as the only FBS programs ever to win 10 or more games in 12 consecutive seasons. Though Saturday's game will not be Clemson's 2022 home finale, Clemson will honor its 2022 senior class prior to the game.

"It's Senior Day this weekend. We want to honor our seniors who have invested a lot of time in our program," Swinney said. "Some guys graduate in three years, some in five. Some get two degrees. It takes a lot of commitment to be able to finish in our program and in all areas. It's always a special week for the parents as well."

"It's always heartfelt and genuine," Swinney added. "We always give our parents the opportunity to speak to their kids in our Friday night meetings. The guys snicker here and there. They'll pop a joke. It gets pretty emotional, too. You're celebrating these guys and their journey and the things they have accomplished. There comes a time when they have to move on. I wish I could keep them forever because you spend so much time with them for years and you're attached to them."

In recent years in which Clemson has hosted its regular season finale against South Carolina, the Tigers have opted to instead honor the group in the game preceding that charged rivalry contest. Clemson's seniors are 43-7 in the last four seasons, the third-most wins in the country in that span behind Alabama (45) and Georgia (44). The group will have the opportunity to become the 11th senior class in Clemson history to win at least three conference championships when it faces North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 3.

A win Saturday would allow the Tigers to finish regular season conference play with a perfect ACC record for the ninth time in program history, joining the 1967 (6- 0), 1978 (6-0), 1981 (6-0), 1982 (6-0), 1983 (7-0), 2015 (8-0), 2018 (8-0) and 2019 (8-0) seasons.

"They have a new coach and they're working their way back," Swinney said. "We'll need a great crowd again. I thought our crowd was a big difference for us last weekend. For us, we need to play our best game. We want momentum and a great fourth quarter to our year. We're looking to clean up mistakes and obviously we need better ball security."

Swinney on injuries

"Beaux was back in practice yeserday. We are working him back in. He's day to day. Tyler Venables is definitely out. Trenton Simpson is day to day. The guy who will be out is Malcolm Greene. He has been battling a groin injury. He has to have that lateral release done, so they're going to go ahead and do that. Greene is done (for the rest of the season). Xavier's surgery went well and he's doing well. Kobe Pace was ready to play last week. He wasn't quite 100-percent and not many are 100-percent this time of year. We just held him last week because of where we were in the game. He got off to a good start last night. He'll be ready to play."

