Dabo Swinney Appreciates FSU's 'Class Act' Honoring Ella Bresee

Florida State honored Ella Bresee, the sister of Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, with "Ella Strong" painted on the wall of Doak Campbell Stadium outside of Clemson's locker room tunnel for Saturday's game.

Ella died from brain cancer last month.

"It just shows a lot of class," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said about FSU's gesture after the game. "We're all competitors but just a lot of respect. We're all people. I told (FSU head coach) Mike (Norvell) before the game it really meant a lot.

"It says a lot about the people of Florida State, the administration and that was so special."

Swinney said he saw earlier in the week that FSU was painting that at Bobby Bowden Field and he passed the info along to Bresee, and they thought "it was pretty cool."

The Tigers have played with heavy hearts this season as Ella was supposed to be honored in person at Clemson in Week 2, but she became ill and had to be hospitalized. Bryan left the team to be with his sister and family, and she died later that next week.

He missed the game against Louisiana Tech, but the opposing players and head coach delivered hand-written notes to the Bresee family. Outpouring support of them from the college football world ensued, including from FSU.

"I appreciate the Florida State people, just being so thoughtful," Swinney said. "Just real class, a class act for sure."

When FSU visited the Tigers last season, Clemson paid tribute to Bowden, the legendary head coach who died in August of 2021.

