Skip to main content

Dabo Swinney Appreciates FSU's 'Class Act' Honoring Ella Bresee

Florida State painted "Ella Strong" on the wall of Doak Campbell Stadium outside of Clemson's locker room tunnel for Saturday's game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Florida State honored Ella Bresee, the sister of Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, with "Ella Strong" painted on the wall of Doak Campbell Stadium outside of Clemson's locker room tunnel for Saturday's game. 

Ella died from brain cancer last month. 

"It just shows a lot of class," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said about FSU's gesture after the game. "We're all competitors but just a lot of respect. We're all people. I told (FSU head coach) Mike (Norvell) before the game it really meant a lot. 

"It says a lot about the people of Florida State, the administration and that was so special."

Swinney said he saw earlier in the week that FSU was painting that at Bobby Bowden Field and he passed the info along to Bresee, and they thought "it was pretty cool." 

The Tigers have played with heavy hearts this season as Ella was supposed to be honored in person at Clemson in Week 2, but she became ill and had to be hospitalized. Bryan left the team to be with his sister and family, and she died later that next week. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_19242139_168387971_lowres

Ups and Downs: Clemson Wins Big Road Game at FSU

What went right and what didn't go as well for No. 4 Clemson following a key, 34-28 road win over the Florida State Seminoles.

Antonio Williams

Late Second Quarter Surge allows Clemson to quiet Seminoles

Clemson scored 27-unanswered points to beat Florida State

USATSI_19241174_168387971_lowres

Clemson 24 Florida State 14: Halftime Analysis

The No. 4 Clemson Tigers lead the Florida State Seminoles 24-14 at halftime.

He missed the game against Louisiana Tech, but the opposing players and head coach delivered hand-written notes to the Bresee family. Outpouring support of them from the college football world ensued, including from FSU. 

"I appreciate the Florida State people, just being so thoughtful," Swinney said. "Just real class, a class act for sure."

When FSU visited the Tigers last season, Clemson paid tribute to Bowden, the legendary head coach who died in August of 2021. 

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

In This Article (2)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Florida State Seminoles
Florida State Seminoles

More Clemson

USATSI_19242139_168387971_lowres
Football

Ups and Downs: Clemson Wins Big Road Game at FSU

By Brad Senkiw
Antonio Williams
Football

Late Second Quarter Surge allows Clemson to quiet Seminoles

By Will Vandervort
USATSI_19241174_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson 24 Florida State 14: Halftime Analysis

By JP Priester
USATSI_2221771
Football

Clemson at Florida State: Live Updates

By Zach Lentz
USATSI_9641979
Football

Clemson Roster Update: Tigers Appear Fully Healthy Headed Florida State Game

By Zach Lentz
USATSI_19202291_168387971_lowres
Football

Odds and Ends: Is Lightly-Favored Clemson in for a Dogfight at FSU?

By Brad Senkiw
Clemson DE Myles Murphy vs Florida State
Football

Clemson and FSU Friday Injury Report and Stat Breakdown

By Zach Lentz
Wes Goodwin, Dabo Swinney
Football

Clemson at Florida State: 5 Things to Watch For

By JP Priester