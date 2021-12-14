Dabo Swinney, Bruce Arians React to Clemson's New Coaching Staff

Clemson announced Tuesday the promotions and new contracts for several members of Dabo Swinney's staff.

On the heels of offensive coordinator Tony Elliott taking the head coaching position at Virginia and defensive coordinator Brent Venables doing the same at Oklahoma, Swinney reacted with statements released by Clemson:

“I’m happy for those who have received the opportunity to go be head coaches and some of our younger staff and peripheral staff that may have some opportunities to go with them as well, but those changes create opportunity here," Swinney said. "And, man, I’m just really, really excited about the people that we have in place.

“I’ve always taken a lot of pride in developing our players and developing our team, but I also take a lot of pride in developing our staff. Sometimes it’s not feasible to promote from within, but these were really easy decisions for me, just like it was an easy decision for me in 2014 to name Tony (Elliott) as the play-caller and Jeff (Scott) to be a co-coordinator."

Swinney promoted defensive analyst Wes Goodwin to one of the 10 coaching positions, naming him linebackers coach and primary defensive coordinator to replace Venables. Mickey Conn, who coaches the safeties, will be co-DC while Todd Bates and Mike Reed also received promotions.

“I’m super excited about Wes being the defensive coordinator and Mickey being the co-coordinator, and I’m similarly excited for the opportunity to promote Mike Reed to be the special teams coordinator and Todd Bates to be our assistant head coach to fill that void that Tony left behind," Swinney said. "We have a wonderful staff."

Goodwin, a relatively unknown, behind-the-scene right-hand man of Venables, previously worked for the Arizona Cardinals before returning for a second stint at Clemson in 2018.

Here's what then-Arizona head coach and current Tampa Bay HC Bruce Arians had to say about working with Goodwin:

"Wesley is one of the best young defensive minds I’ve had the opportunity to work with. He was with my staff for three years in Arizona and I saw him grow defensively, and offensively, that whole time. He has a bright, bright future. One thing is for sure – they are going to be an attacking type of defense and I know he is going to do great things with this opportunity.”

Offensively, Swinney replaced Elliott with QB coach Brandon Streeter as offensive coordinator and moved offensive analyst Kyle Richardson to tight ends coach and passing game coordinator.

“Offensively, there’s nobody more deserving than Brandon Streeter. Unlike Tony and Jeff in 2014, he’s called a lot of plays in his day," Swinney said. "He was a coordinator when I hired him, and he left being a coordinator to come to Clemson. What an amazing job he did with Deshaun Watson, an amazing job he did recruiting and developing Trevor Lawrence and what he’s done from a passing game standpoint. Last year, we passed for more yards per game than any Clemson team ever. He’s just so deserving, so well-prepared. He’s had opportunities to go to the NFL, he’s had multiple opportunities to go be an offensive coordinator in the SEC and elsewhere, but ‘Street’ has stayed here and has been patient knowing an opportunity would come — and that time has come. I’m really excited for him to take the reins and lead us into this bowl game and into the 2022 season.

“And I’m also excited to hire Kyle Richardson. Man, Kyle was one of the best high school coaches in the entire Southeast. Talk about a guy that’s been patient. I hired him, I think he was coming off his third straight state championship appearance, and the same thing as Streeter: he’s had opportunities and he’s stayed here for a chance to coach at Clemson. He is one of the brightest and most well-prepared guys that we have to step into this role and be the tight ends coach and passing game coordinator. He has got a great acumen for football. He brings great leadership ability from being a head coach for a long time. This is a great next step for him. He’s done a lot of different things within our program in support staff roles, and I’m just really excited to see him have this opportunity just like when I hired Mickey a few years ago but we hadn’t had any change that gave us an opportunity to get him on the field until now. I’m so thankful that he stayed patient and thankful that now I’ve got the opportunity to hire him.

“Our staff is set. We’ll have some other things that will take place as far support staff and things like that that we are restructuring, but I’m really happy for them. Thad Turnipseed, I can’t say enough about him. He’s got a great opportunity with Brent and I’m happy for Brent because Thad can help him for sure. I’m so thankful for Thad; he’s been with me now for many years, and what an unbelievable job he did in helping me navigate so many different things from an external affairs standpoint, facilities, you name it. He’s got a chance to really go be the chief of staff for Brent and really help him in a lot of areas that Brent wants them to grow in. Happy for Thad and his wife, Melissa, and I’m thankful for them.

“Moving forward, I am excited and energized by this deserved opportunity for so many members of our staff in new roles. But most of all, I’m happiest for our players. More than anybody, they know what this group of coaches is capable of, and our players’ excitement to see them in these roles has been amazing.”