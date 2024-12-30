Dabo Swinney, Clemson Tigers Expected to Make Change at Defensive Coordinator
The Clemson Tigers have wrapped up their season and are now starting to think about what 2025 will look like.
It was a solid bounce-back season for the Tigers in 2024. The program was able to win double-digit games and the ACC Title on their way to making an appearance in the College Football Playoff.
Unfortunately, they were eliminated in the first round of the CFP. One of the weaknesses for Clemson most of the season was their defense. Despite having some talent on that side of the ball, they never lived up to expectations.
In the loss in the CFP, the Tigers’ defense allowed 38 points to the Texas Longhorns, who, while they are a solid team, weren’t known for their offensive prowess. With struggles on that side of the ball, there has been a lot of discussion about whether Dabo Swinney will be making a change at defensive coordinator.
Will Vandervort of the Clemson Insider recently spoke about the Tigers being expected to make a change at defensive coordinator.
“We can tell you that we have been tracking this question since the Texas game and all signs continue to point to Swinney making a change at defensive coordinator. Some of what we have picked up in the last 24 hours has confirmed some of the information we have been tracking over the last week. This information leaves little doubt that this is the direction Swinney is headed.”
Due to the struggles of the team on that side of the ball, seeing a change to the coaching staff was something to be expected this offseason. That seems like it is going to be happening sooner rather than later.
According to Vandervort, it seems like Wes Goodwin could be heading to the Oklahoma Sooners to reunite with Brent Venables, who was an excellent coordinator for Clemson.
If Goodwin is indeed leaving, it will be interesting to see what direction Swinney and the Tigers go in to replace him. On the current staff, cornerbacks coach Mike Reed seems like the most likely coach to be in line for the promotion.
However, with this team being expected to contend in 2025 with what could be one of the best offenses in the country, Clemson might look to bring in someone more experienced.
Since expectations are high for next season with what should be a very talented group, the Tigers need to make sure their defense is up to par with the offense.