In a recent interview, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney was asked what constitutes a dynasty.

"I guess a team that wins a lot," Swinney said. "That's the only thing I can think of."

If winning is the key criteria to a dynasty, then Swinney has built one of the best in the modern football era. Since 2015, the Tigers have won 69 games against just five losses. They have played for the College Football National Championship in four of the last five seasons, winning two national titles.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates another ACC Championship. Swinney has built the Tigers into what many consider to be one of the greatest modern day college football dynasty.

After winning his second national championship, Swinney was asked if his Clemson team had reached the dynasty plateau.

“No, we’re a long way from a dynasty,” he told reporters. “We’re a great program. There’s no doubt about that. We’re incredibly consistent in every area of our program.”

Swinney said the first dynasty he remembers was Bear Bryant and the University of Alabama.

"I grew up in Alabama, and what (Bryant) did in the 60s and 70s, winning numerous national championships," Swinney said. "In those days, I guess you just kind of voted on them. There's some debate, he probably could have won some more."

Bryant is credited with six national titles with Alabama, the same as current Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Saban has five with the Crimson Tide and one with LSU.

"Certainly, what (Saban) has done at Alabama," Swinney said when describing current dynasty's. "I guess the definition is just doing something over and over and over with an unbelievable consistency."

Even before the last five seasons, Swinney began building the Clemson dynasty just a few years after accepting the Tigers' head coaching position. Beginning in 2011, Swinney's third full season, the Tigers had 10 wins. Since that year, the Tigers have had double-digit wins each year of Swinney's tenure.

"I don't think they have been many football dynasties," Swinney said. "It's just so hard to win consistently for a long period of time."