Dabo Swinney Expects Clemson WR Justyn Ross to Play Football Again

Clemson WR Justyn Ross received a positive outlook during this past week's visit with Dr. David Okonkwo, who performed surgery to correct spinal congenital fusion in the offseason.

Clemson receiver head coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday during the ACC Championship Game coaches press conference that he believes receiver Justyn Ross will play football again at some point.

The junior from Alabama has missed this season after having summer surgery to correct a congenital fusion in his spine, but he received a positive outlook during this past week's visit with Dr. David Okonkwo, who performed the operation.

"It was a very positive trip," Swinney said. "Basically where he is right now, there's kind of, I guess two big boxes that have to be checked for him for them to kind of, say, 'go get it.' And, but I think they were very pleased with what they saw."

Ross underwent a kinematic test to compare his body movements before the surgery and after the surgery, Swinney said, and it's the first box that needed to be checked.

"They were very pleased with the healing of the area," Swinney said. "Still not quite 100 percent, but it's I think ahead of what they could have expected."

Ross is in good spirits, Swinney said, and has a lot of confidence both in himself and Dr. Okonkwo. It is not known when Ross will return to Pittsburgh to undergo the next test that could allow him to return to the field.

Regardless, Ross won't be playing this season, which continues Saturday in the ACC Championship Game against Notre Dame.

"He's not gonna play this year. That's never been any consideration," Swinney said. "I know some people have speculated on that but that's never been part of the equation. Our goal was to get him back for spring practice if he came back. He still could, if they clear him, he could go pro."

Swinney said Ross continues to impress in practice, where he's allowed to run routes with the receivers and catch passes as long as there's no contact.

"He looks great, but his injury is one that we're going to be very cautious with and, hopefully, again, he'll keep moving in a very positive direction, and we'll get a full release somewhere in the near future," Swinney said.