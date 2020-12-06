SI.com
Swinney Refutes Fowler's Report That Clemson Receiver Justyn Ross Will Return in 2 Weeks

Brad Senkiw

ABC/ESPN play-by-play announcer Chris Folwer caused a bit of a stir among Clemson fans and media Saturday night during the Virginia Tech broadcast when reported that Tiger receiver Justyn Ross could be back by the ACC Championship Game.

Ross, who had surgery over the summer for congenital fusion in his spine, had previously been ruled out for the season by Dabo Swinney, so even the Clemson head coach was caught off guard by the news. 

"What? Maybe he knows something I don't know," Swinney said when asked after the game about Fowler's comments on Ross. "That would be awesome. Sign me up. Maybe he said a Snapchat with Dr. (David) Okonkwo up in Pittsburgh.

"I don't think that's the case. We're just hoping that they will clear him to play football. I don't have any expectation that he will be able to play this year."

Swinney said Ross, who led Clemson in receptions a year ago and receiving yards in 2018, returns to Pittsburgh this week to find out from the renowned Okonkwo what his future in the game of football will be. 

"I am excited about him having his appointment this week and hope everybody will keep him in prayers because this will be a big week for him as he goes up to Pittsburgh and kind of gets the next steps for him," Swinney said. 

Ross entered 2020 with high expectations as being the go-to receiver for QB Trevor Lawrence, and NFL draft pundits began talking him up as a potential first-round selection earlier in the year. But after Ross suffered a stinger injury during a spring practice in March, it was discovered that he had two fused vertebrae essentially acting as one, which is a rare condition. 

There have been questions about his prognosis and whether or not he'll ever play football again, but following successful surgery on June 5, doctors and coaches have been optimistic that he'll return to the field one day. 

Ross, who Swinney said would love to be available in two weeks, has worked his way back onto the practice field already, although he is not allowed to take any contact or go to the ground. He has been running routes and getting himself back in shape. It's unknown if the junior pass-catcher will return for another season with the Tigers or take his chances in the NFL draft. 

This week's meeting with Dr. Okonkwo could go a long way in determining what Ross decides. Regardless, it appears he won't be playing football Dec. 19 against Notre Dame or until next fall.

"We're really just praying for the best," Swinney said. 

