Dabo Swinney Expects Star Talent to Stay with Clemson Tigers Next Year
The Clemson Tigers suffered an unfortunate defeat in the first-round of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Longhorns, but the future could still be bright for the program.
It was a very solid season for the Tigers in 2024. They were able to win double-digit games, the ACC Title, and play in the newly expanded CFP. While the season might not have ended the way that they would have liked with a loss to the Longhorns, it was a strong bounce back season for Clemson.
Even though Texas may have won the game, there were a lot of positives for the Tigers in this one. While they saw a couple of their star seniors play their final games, some of the younger players were really impressive.
After the loss, Dabo Swinney spoke about what the team might look like next season and was really pleased with the number of people who could be coming back.
“We got one offensive lineman that we are (losing): Marcus Tate,” Swinney said. “All the guys are back and then some. We got a chance to be a really, really good football team,” Swinney said via the Clemson Insider. “Grow and get better and build on some things we put in place this year. It’s my job to make sure we do that.”
Swinney certainly seems confident about some players coming back that could decide to test the waters of the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, Clemson has a couple of notable draft eligible players in Cade Klubnik and Antonio Williams.
As arguably the two best players on the offense, it is imperative for them to stay with the Tigers for one more year.
This season, Williams really emerged as a great wide receiver, as he totaled 75 receptions, 904 receiving yards, and 11 receiving touchdowns. As a red-shirt sophomore, Williams could elect to go into the NFL Draft, which, after such a strong season, is a possibility.
The biggest question mark for Clemson in regard to players potentially leaving is their quarterback. Klubnik had an amazing season, as he really developed from his sophomore season to his junior season. That massive jump in development could be a reason to come back for another year, or it could be a reason to go to the NFL if his stock is high enough.
With teams at the next level always looking for the next franchise quarterback, the junior quarterback could be a potential late riser in the process.