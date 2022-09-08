Dabo Swinney Gets a Raise

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney got a new deal on Thursday and a big raise to go along with it.

Clemson University's Board of Trustees Compensation Committee approved a 10-year, $115 million contract extension that runs through Dec. 31, 2031. This does not include incentives.

Swinney will make $10.5 million in 2022 and by the end of his contract his salary is expected to increase to $12.5 million. His average salary through the length of the contract will be $11.5 million per year.

Swinney's $10.5 million salary this season makes him the second highest paid head coach in college football behind Nick Saban's $10.7 at Alabama.

“I am appreciative of the support from the Board of Trustees to President Clements to ensure we can continue to build on a firm foundation, as Clemson football and Coach Swinney’s leadership are a key driver for our university,” said Clemson athletic director Graham Neff in a prepared statement. “Coach Swinney and his family’s impact on our community and department cannot be understated, and his success and stability nationally is truly uncommon. It is critical that Clemson continue to invest in our football program, and ensure our head coach is at Clemson for a long, long time. The best is yet to come.”

It comes to no one's surprise that Swinney was given a new deal. Last month, Georgia signed Kirby Smart to a 10-year, $112.5 million contract.

Saban also got a new deal last month, agreeing to a one-year contract extension. The new terms push Saban's contract out through the 2029 season and pays him more than $90 million over the next eight years.

Saban will make $10.7 million in 2022, prior to incentives, which pushed his salary past Smart's $10.25 million salary.

“It is hard for me to believe I am in my 14th full season as your head coach, and I remain eternally grateful and honored for the opportunity to continue coaching and developing young people of excellence at Clemson.” Swinney said. “This agreement is representative of what has been collectively built here and the success we’ve had both academically and athletically. It is a reflection of the ALL IN commitment of so many people, including our players, our staff, our fans, our administration and our University leadership. While I am certainly proud of our accomplishments on the field, the most rewarding part remains the relationships forged within this program and the ability to positively impact those around us.”

Swinney just started his 15th season as Clemson's head coach, including one season as the interim. The Tigers' win over Georgia Tech this past Monday night was his 151st of his career.

He has a career record of 151-36, a .807 win percentage. He is also 92-19 (.829) in ACC play.

Swinney has led Clemson to two National Championships (2016 and 2018) and seven ACC titles. The Tigers went to the College Football Playoff six straight seasons from 2015-2020, and played for the national championship in four of those occasions.

Since 2011, Clemson has won at least 10 games every year, all under Swinney's guidance. The Tigers' 11 consecutive 10-win seasons ranks third all-time in the history of college football, only behind Florida State's 14 straight from 1987-2000 and Alabama's current 14-year run under Saban (2008-present).

“I am appreciative of the leadership of President Jim Clements, our Board of Trustees and Director of Athletics Graham Neff, and I am thankful for their continued faith in me as well as their steadfast commitment to the future of Clemson Football," Swinney said. "Our core mission remains unchanged: Graduate our players, equip them with the tools they need for life, give them a great college experience, and win championships. I do not take for granted the Clemson Family’s unwavering love and support and its faith in our program to carry out that mission every day. It is a blessing to be your head coach and to call Clemson our home.”

Under his old deal, Swinney was set to make $8.5 million in 2022. His average from 2023 through 2028, was set to be $9.58 million if a $1 million retention payment in 2023 is counted.

Swinney's old deal was signed in April of 2019. At that time, he agreed to a 10-year, $93 million contract extension that ran through the 2028 season.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!