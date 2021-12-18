Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Swinney Likes Being a Football Coach, Nothing More
    Swinney Likes Being a Football Coach, Nothing More

    Clemson coach says he has no interest in being an athletic director
    Clemson coach says he has no interest in being an athletic director

    Clemson has not had its head football coach become or serve as its athletic director since Frank Howard did it from 1940-’71.

    And it is not going to happen anytime soon, either.

    When asked earlier this week if he ever thought about being an athletic director, at Clemson or anywhere else, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney was quick to end any of those thoughts.

    “No, no. I will never be an AD,” he said.

    Clemson, of course, is looking for a new athletic director after longtime AD Dan Radakovich left the Tigers last week for the same position at Miami. Deputy Athletic Director Graham Neff is serving as the school’s acting AD at the moment, though many expect him to be the permanent director of athletics when it is all said and done.

    Clemson officially posted the job earlier this week. But Swinney made it clear he has no interest in being Clemson’s new athletic director or anyone else’s.

    “There are two things you can count on. (Clemson) is as far north as I am going,” he said. “Anywhere where there is a lot of snow, I am not going. So, if you ever hear I am going past South Carolina or where there is a bunch of snow, you know they are lying. And if you ever hear anyone, tell you that I am going to be the AD, you know they are lying there, too.

    “I will be sitting on a beach somewhere before I am an AD. That is for dang sure.”

    Swinney is currently in his 13th full season as Clemson’s head football coach and his 14th overall, counting his interim season in 2008. During that time, he has guided the Tigers to a 149-36 record.

    Clemson has won two national championships under Swinney’s direction and has played for it on two other occasions. The Tigers have won seven ACC Championships under Swinney and made it to the College Football Playoff six times.

    If the Tigers can beat Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, it will mark the 11th straight season they have won 10-plus games in a season.

