Dabo Swinney Makes History Following Clemson's Victory Over Florida State

As Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney watched his Tigers come out of Tallahassee, Florida, with a win, there was other history that ended up being made for the 56-year-old.

Saturday’s victory saw Swinney pick up his 192nd win as head coach, which is the most by any head coach in their first 19 seasons. He also ended up tying former Seminoles head coach Bobby Bowden for the most ACC regular-season wins in history.

Although it hasn’t been the cleanest of records in 2026, Clemson continues to show its heart, now holding a 3-2 record in the ACC to remain in slight contention for the conference championship. That amount of wins was enough for Swinney to reach new heights for any head coach who has been around for that long.

It’s big names that he is now in front of, too. Swinney passed Nick Saban and Bob Stoops, who each had 191 each, in 20 seasons. Clemson’s head coach has only needed 19 to do it, and if he can get three more before the season ends, he will pass Tom Osborne as the all-time leader in wins in the first 20 seasons.

The last time the Tigers were in Doak Campbell Stadium, Swinney achieved a previous record on a conference level, picking up the most wins as a head coach for an ACC school, passing Bowden once again. Now, two seasons later, he does it again on the national scale.

All phases of the game helped Swinney get to this point, too. Clemson saw an offensive boom from quarterback Tait Reynolds, throwing two touchdowns and running for another on a 79-yard run to ice the game. Defensively, the Tigers forced four turnovers, and Clemson hit five field goals from Nolan Hauser.

Even in a new season, with the rise of NIL and the transfer portal while playing in an era that is different to the one that he won national championships with a decade, Clemson continues to find ways to win. From a large lens,

However, Swinney keeps picking up accolades, and the Tigers are also knocking on a bowl game bid with one more win this season. Clemson has always played a postseason game with its longtime head coach at the helm, and that doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

The next chance to do so will be in the Empire State. Clemson will be back in action against Syracuse in upstate New York in a week from now. Kickoff is set for noon at the JMA Wireless Dome.