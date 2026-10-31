How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Florida State, TV, Betting

On Saturday, the Clemson Tigers square off with one of their biggest ACC rivals, traveling south to face the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Head coach Dabo Swinney will look to avoid the scares on a night that should be filled with them on Halloween. The Tigers will look to get back on track against a Seminole team that has struggled to beat the top opponents on its schedule so far.

However, Clemson will be playing in its second true away environment this weekend, with the last, a trip to Tiger Stadium and LSU, not ending as planned to begin the 2026 season. It’s also important to note that this will be the first time that the Tigers are playing in the newly renovated Florida State stadium, not having to do so two years back in their last trip to Tallahassee.

Nevertheless, Swinney looks forward to the opportunity and the noise.

“You know I’ve always loved going on the road,” he said on Tuesday. “You know I love a good hostile crowd, and it’ll be one. We’ve seen a bunch down there.”

Clemson is coming off a loss to Virginia Tech at home, one that had the Tigers in the driver's seat by the end of the game until a methodical Hokie drive changed that. After that, Clemson turned the ball over on downs to end the chance of getting the lead back, taking the program out of contention for the ACC Championship.

The Tigers are going to need their offense to respond in this game, led by freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds. Despite growing pains throughout the season, the challenge of handing a loss to a home opponent is something that excites him to go play.

“I’m never going to back down from a challenge,” he said on Wednesday. “I think it’s going to be really cool and a unique opportunity, and just excited to play there. It’s a great blessing.”

Meanwhile, Mike Norvell’s group has a few players that Clemson saw last season in its win in Death Valley. However, there are other pieces that the Tigers have seen on different teams, like quarterback Ashton Daniels and running back Quintrevion Wisner.

Daniels was Stanford’s starting quarterback two seasons ago, when the Cardinal played Clemson for the first time as ACC opponents in the 2024 season. Wisner recorded over 100 yards and two touchdowns as a member of the Texas Longhorns when the two teams clashed in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

However, Saturday’s matchup sees two programs at a crossroads, sharing the ACC Championship from 2022-24, but are looking to get back to the top. The Tigers are still a long shot to get there, if anything, but a win over a conference rival will give the team a boost going into the final month of the regular season.

Swinney will look to have his group ready for a matchup with a “really good football team.”

“I promise you nobody’s going to care about the records when we kick this one off,” he said. “This is Clemson-Florida State, so it’ll be a great opportunity.”

Clemson Tigers (4-3, 2-2 ACC) vs. Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 1-3 ACC): What You Need to Know

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 7:00 p.m

Watch: ACC Network and ESPN app

Play-by-Play: Wes Durham

Analyst: Max Browne

Sideline Reporter: Madison Fitzpatrick

Listen: Clemson Athletic Network

Play-by-Play: Don Munson

Analyst: Tim Bourret

Analyst: Jeff Scott

Odds: Florida State is a 5.5-point favorite to win on Saturday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under line is set at 49.5 points.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Weather: Sporadic rain could be on the schedule on Saturday, being in the mid-70s around kickoff before dropping to no lower than 70 degrees in Tallahassee. There’s a 50% chance of precipitation throughout the game, which could be important to keep in mind.

Series History: Florida State leads the all-time series against the Tigers, 21-17. However, Clemson has won the last two, winning at Doak in 2024 before defending their home turf in 2025. That game ended in a 24-10 win for Swinney’s group last November.