Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said no one is interested in hearing any excuses regarding the lack of production on offense, and that despite all of the injuries, he is convinced the Tigers still have the players to turn the corner.

When it comes to the Clemson offense this season there have been numerous theories as to what it is that has hampered the unit's production.

It's an offense that is one of the worst in all of the Power-5 when it comes to putting points on the board, but head coach Dabo Swinney has maintained throughout the first half of the season that most of the issues stem from a lack of execution.

The Tigers have also been ravaged by injury and the two-deep seems to change on a week-to-week basis. However, Swinney isn't interested any making any excuses for his team.

"Offensively right now and again, you know, we don't have excuses, nobody cares," Swinney said. "Nobody wants any excuses at Clemson and there aren't any. You know, we've got all we need. And everybody focuses on what we don't have. I focus on what we do have."

As the Tigers (4-2) get set for a road matchup with No. 23 Pitt (5-1), Swinney's primary focus is on finding some consistency along his offensive line. It's one of the position groups that have been hit hard by the injury bug.

"It's hard to have some continuity... we got to get some continuity up front," Swinney said. "Again, we've started eight different guys and three different centers and that's frustrating. But gotta make it work. And it's kind of musical chairs in some spots and so that can affect you a little bit."

Despite all of the production issues, along with all of the injuries, Swinney believes his team is still fully capable of producing at a high level and again, noted that most of the issues go back to execution. He also believes getting all eleven players on the field on the same page is one of the first steps in fixing those issues.

"But we got to get what we got. And we got all we need," Swinney said. "We got all we need. We just got to go and make a few of the plays that are there, and again the plays are there. It's not like, you know, plays aren't there. We just got to execute some of the things that we're not doing a good job of and, and continue to believe in the right things, and that's a choice everybody's got to make."

