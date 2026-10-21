Yesterday, Clemson Tigers on SI put together a list of three Virginia Tech players, plus an honorable mention, that head coach Dabo Swinney and his program can’t afford to overlook.

Speaking at his weekly Tuesday press conference, Swinney conveniently mentioned a few of them, beginning with Que’Sean Brown, who was one of the top ACC receivers for the Duke Blue Devils in 2025.

“They move him everywhere,” Swinney opened. “He’s all over the place. They stack him; they motion him back and forth. They’ll put him all over the place. He’s outside; he’s inside. He’s a really good player. You better know where he is. He’s a finisher too; he finishes on the ball.”

“Now, he’s made some plays where there ain’t nobody around him; I’m like, ‘You might want to know where that guy is.’ But he’s also made some plays where there’s been people all over him, and he’s made some very contested plays. So, I’m impressed with him; he’s a really good player.”

Similar to Miami’s Malachi Toney, whom the Tigers were able to hold to just 40 yards in Week 5, Brown lines up primarily in the slot but is lethal just about everywhere with how much they move him around pre-snap.

Through seven weeks, Brown has emerged as one of the nation’s best wideouts, posting 46 receptions for 616 yards — 12th-most in the country — and three touchdowns.

However, he’s not the only pass-catcher that Swinney is extremely impressed with, as the 18-year head coach was almost in awe when speaking about junior tight end Luke Reynolds, who followed Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin from Penn State over the offseason.

Swinney also gave credit to quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, who started for the Nittany Lions in last year’s Pinstripe Bowl vs. Clemson, taking home the 22-10 win.

“And let me tell you, [Luke Reynolds]; he is outstanding. He is a great football player,” he continued. “And again, you’ve got to give credit to this quarterback because he finds him. He puts the ball on him; I mean, even when they’re covered, he puts the ball on them. They’ve made some unbelievable plays.”

Heading into Week 8, Swinney is impressed with Franklin and the Hokies’ start to the season, praising their confidence and on-field execution. But he saved his biggest point for what ties it all together: the ground game.

Marcellous Hawkins Jr. began the season as the starter and has played solidly, but he has since been passed by breakout sophomore Jeffrey Overton Jr., who ranks in the top 20 nationally with 613 rushing yards on just 103 carries.

“I just think they’ve done a great job, playing with a lot of confidence, really good, crisp execution,” Swinney finished. “And it’s all kind of tied together, again, with their run game; it’s all been effective for him because [Overton] is a problem.”

With so many weapons on the field for Virginia Tech, Clemson is sure to have its hands full entering a title eliminator matchup in the ACC. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with the game to be broadcast on ESPN.