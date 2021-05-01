Swinney Says Bengals Get 'Day-One Guy' in Jackson Carman

Jackson Carman didn't start right away at Clemson, but head coach Dabo Swinney doesn't think he'll "redshirt" in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted the tackle-turned-guard in the first round.

Jackson Carman didn't immediately start when he got to Clemson.

With Clemson's all-time leader in starts at left tackle in Mitch Hyatt, Carman instead spent a year getting his body right, learning the system and playing more of a reserve role in 2018.

However, once head coach Dabo Swinney doesn't see that happening again. Once he got the starting nod, Carman turned the opportunity to play one of the most important positions in football into being a second-round NFL draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. Carman is expected to play guard at the next level.

"We have had him here for two-and-a-half years and Jackson is a ‘day-one’ guy," Swinney said. "He is going to play day one; he is not a guy who is going to redshirt. He is ready to play and that is because you can’t find what he has."

Here's more on what Carman's head coach and position coach had to say about his time with the Tigers and future in the NFL:

Swinney: “The Bengals are getting a first-round talent. Like Tee Higgins last year, Tee Higgins went in the second round, but he was a top-15 talent and I think you saw that in how he played. Tee Higgins was a ready-to-go guy right out of the gate with his best football still in front of him and he left early right after his junior year, and I would say the same exact thing about Jackson. It is hard to find offensive linemen, first of all, but especially offensive linemen that are incredibly athletic, big, strong, and can play literally four positions — and more importantly has the knowledge to play four positions. He just gets it. He understands football.

"So wherever he went, his team was going to get a first-round talent. I think if he had been back, he would have been a top-15 pick. I think he is one of those guys that has a chance to play a long time, and if his body holds up, I think he’ll decide when football ends for him — he has got that type of upside to him. So I’m super excited about his future and excited for the team that gets him because I know how hard it is to find ready offensive linemen and that’s what you get with Jackson Carman. You get a guy that is ready to make you better the day he steps on the field.”

Offensive Line Coach Robbie Caldwell: “They are getting a class young man. He’s very smart, very intelligent. He’s talented in football, of course, but he can do anything — sing, cook, play musical instruments — which tells you a little bit about his intelligence. He’s very athletic, a big guy who can run and bend. He can play guard or tackle, and I think they’re going a have great locker room presence on top of a great player.”