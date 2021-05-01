Jackson Carman Has a New Home in the NFL

Offensive lineman Jackson Carman was selected 46th overall and 14th in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Carman declared for the NFL Draft after playing 1,934 snaps over 40 career games (27 starts) from 2018-20. He also started each of the last 27 games of his career and helped lead Clemson to ACC titles and College Football Playoff berths in all three seasons.

Carman reunites with former Clemson WR and teammate Tee Higgins, who was taken in the second round by Cincinnati last year.

Overview From NFL Draft Bible:

Sitting as the best Clemson offensive line prospect in several years, Carman is a physically imposing presence on the front for the Tigers. In the run game, Carman’s true impact is highlighted with his ability to assert the line of scrimmage in the offense's favor. He is a healthy young man who is massive throughout his gigantic frame. With a powerful initial punch and ability to transition an obnoxious amount of power in some very tight spaces, not many better run blockers will be found in the 2021 draft class. When Carman is able to fit inside an opposing defender’s frame, it is game over. Not only does he assert his will early, but the term “finisher” fits Carman perfectly. He routinely finishes defenders on the ground, playing with a big-time nasty streak. Space is not always Carman’s friend. He does his best work in tight confines, winning in a phone booth. Carman is a clunky athlete at the tackle position. He does not possess the best length or athletic profile to stick outside long term. To top it off, his balance is not great, struggling big-time to transition against more athletic edge rushers. Despite being a highly-touted college left tackle, Carman’s best football may come inside at the next level. With his combination of size, power, and nasty demeanor, Carman has starter upside early in his career inside for an NFL team.

