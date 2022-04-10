Dabo Swinney says Uiagalelei is ‘Definitely’ Clemson’s Starting Quarterback

CLEMSON, S.C. — Though he did not have the best day from a statistical standpoint in Saturday’s Orange and White Spring Game, DJ Uiagalelei is still Clemson’s starting quarterback. At least that is what head coach Dabo Swinney said following the White Team’s 15-7 victory over the Orange Squad at Memorial Stadium.

Uiagalelei finished the afternoon 17 of 36 for 175 yards. He was intercepted late in the third quarter by Sherrod Covil, Jr., which he returned 31 yards to the Orange’s 10-yard line. That set up Cade Klubnik’s 7-yard toss to Hamp Greene on the first play of the fourth quarter for what turned out to be the game-winning score.

Still, Swinney was pretty emphatic that Uiagalelei was his starting quarterback when he was asked if he exits the spring saying, “Hey, DJ is our guy or is it a neck-and-neck type battle coming out?”

“DJ is definitely our starter,” Swinney said. “He has had a great spring. He has not done anything to not be the starter. Cade is a really talented player. We got two guys, I think, that can win at a high level, just like when Trevor [Lawrence] and DJ were coming out of the spring.”

Klubnik finished his day by throwing for 106 yards on 15 of 23 passing, and to no real surprise is the fans’ favorite to be the Tigers’ new starting quarterback. Before he threw is first pass, he was greeted by loud cheers when the public address announcer called out his name when the White Team first took the field on Saturday.

A lot of the fans’ animosity towards Uiagalelei’s stims from last year’s performance in which he completed just 55.6 percent of his passes for 2,246 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with 10 interceptions.

However, instead of feeling he has a quarterback controversy on his hands this summer, Swinney said the program is in a good position with two quarterbacks who can lead the team.

“It is not often you can say that, but I have seen enough from both of those guys to know that,” Swinney said. “So, it is a good situation.”

Oddsmakers like his chances to have a bounce-back junior season. Uiagalelei is in the top-5 Heisman candidates for 2022, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Reigning Heisman winner and Alabama QB Bryce Young (+200), Ohio State QB CJ Stroud (+400), QB Caleb Williams (+1400) and Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke (+2000) are ahead of Uiagalelei (+25000).