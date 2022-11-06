Dabo Swinney Shoulders Blame for 'Ass-Kicking' at Notre Dame

Dabo Swinney called Saturday night's 35-14 loss at Notre Dame an "ass-kicking, period" for No. 4 Clemson.

The Tigers' head coach shouldered the blame for his team getting outplayed physically on both sides of the ball and dominated on the road by the Irish (6-3).

"I don't want to overstate it, but this is a very disappointing day and it's my responsibility," Swinney said. "We gave up a touchdown on offense, a touchdown on defense and a touchdown on special teams. That's the first time that's happened since I've been a coach. We just got out-coached in every facet of the game and that's on me. That's my responsibility.

"I wish I could say I saw it coming. We had a great week of practice, a great week of preparation but football is a crazy game. Unfortunately, there are some nights like this that you want to forget, and I'm glad that these are few and far between. This is a really bad day and really disappointing day."

The Tigers (8-1) lost their first game since October of 2021, ending the nation's longest winning streak at 14 games. But how it happened is what frustrated Swinney so much.

Clemson's defense gave up 263 rushing yards to the Irish. The Tigers gave ND momentum early with a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown. There was a pick-6. The offensive line got manhandled. The receivers didn't get open. Nothing worked.

"They absolutely dominated us in every facet of football, starting with coaching, blocking, tackling, you name it," Swinney said. "It is what it is. Defensively, we couldn't stop the run, period. Field position was a real battle all night. At the end of the day, they were the more physical team. They were the more disciplined team. We had stupid penalties. As a result, they were a better-coached team.

"I feel the burden from Clemson Nation because it's my responsibility to win every game and I didn't get it done tonight. Simple as that. Nobody else to blame but me."

Swinney, an optimist in most situations, did point out that there's still a lot for the Tigers to play for, including an ACC title. They earned the right to represent the Atlantic Division in Charlotte on Dec. 3 after Syracuse lost to Pitt on Saturday.

The College Football Playoff committee will undoubtedly drop Clemson way out of the top four after this loss, so it's Swinney's job to pick up the pieces and find a way to get his team back on track with Louisville, Miami and South Carolina still on the regular-season schedule.

"We still have the opportunity to do a lot of things on the season," Swinney said. "In my 14 years, we've only had one undefeated season and it's hard. Nobody likes to lose. But again, you do it long enough. you'll have a day like this. All you can do is respond.

"We've only got 21 days left in the regular season, so we gotta make them all count. And for tonight wasn't our day. You got to give Notre Dame all the credits for tonight. Their coaches, their players, they were outstanding and again, their fans, it was a great environment. But a really, really disappointing night for Clemson."

Here are a few other notes from Swinney's postgame press conference:

The punt block was "mind-boggling," Swinney said, as a defender came right up the middle to get to the Aidan Swanson boot that was taken out of the air and returned for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Swinney benched starting QB DJ Uiagalelei in the third quarter looking for a spark from Cade Klubnik, but the freshman backup threw an interception on his first pass of the game. Swinney said the struggles weren't all on Uiagalelei, who threw the pick-6, though, as the Tigers had bigger problems around him. "If you aren't the most physical team, you don't deserve to win," Swinney said.

Swinney confirmed that wide receiver Beaux Collins suffered a shoulder injury that forced him out of the game. No update was given on his status for next week.

Defensive end Xavier Thomas didn't make the trip to Notre Dame because he re-injured his foot Wednesday, Swinney said. It was a "setback," and Thomas will be re-evaluated. More information will be known next week.

