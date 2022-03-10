Swinney Takes it to Renfrow on Basketball Court

Former Tigers wide receiver in town to watch and talk to the team.

CLEMSON, S.C.-- Hunter Renfrow might be an NFL Pro Bowler, but that does not mean the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver is a better basketball player than Dabo Swinney.

Following Wednesday's practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility, the Clemson head coach reported he and another took down Renfrow and Swinney's oldest son, Will, in a game of two-on-two basketball at the Swinney house.

Dabo, who loves the game of basketball, added an indoor half-court basketball court when he built his house a few years back.

"Took he and Will down, just for the record," Swinney said after the Tigers wrapped up their fifth practice of the spring. "Two-on-two. That is an absolute fact. He was not real happy about that, so it is like the Olympics at the Swinney house every day right now.

"When Renfrow is in town, it is always some type of competition. Cards, whatever it is, egg toss, there is always something going on."

Renfrow, who is coming off a Pro Bowl season for the Raiders, is back in Clemson visiting his old coach and his family. He has been in town since last Sunday.

He watched the Tigers practice Monday and Wednesday, and even spoke to the team on Wednesday.

Renfrow, with his wife and daughter, are staying in Swinney's basement while they are in town. Swinney said they were playing basketball until 11 p.m. the other night.

"It has been great to see him and spend some time with him," Dabo said.

Swinney said Renfrow is taking the family to Disney for a couple of days and is going to come back to Clemson on Sunday to meet up with Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr, who is going to spend a day to see Clemson.

"It is always good to see those guys," Swinney said.

Renfrow just finished his third season with the Raiders. The former Clemson Tiger played in all 17 games, not including the Wild Card Game. He caught 103 of the 128 targets for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.