Postgame Roster Update: Swinney Updates Injuries, Etienne Needs Better Breakfast

Brad Senkiw

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the No. 1 Tigers' 47-21 victory over Syracuse on Saturday that cornerback Derion Kendrick missed the game with an injury. 

The starting cornerback was one of four defensive players held out of the ACC contest. Linebacker James Skalski and defensive tackle Tyler Davis were both listed as "unavailable" in Clemson's official pregame release. Defensive tackle Jordan Williams was also held out because of injury.

Both he and Kendrick dressed, unlike the other two. 

"(Kendrick) was just battling an injury, just wasn't able to really practice all week and was sore," Swinney said. "He had a little collision on his knee, but he should be fine."

Swinney said they let Kendrick dress but hoped they wouldn't need to play him. 

Skalski, meanwhile, wasn't as close to getting on the field as his teammate so he was a definitive scratch from the lineup. 

So was Davis, who Swinney said "got rolled up on" at Wednesday's practice.

"He wasn't able to go. Hopefully he’ll be back sooner than later," Swinney said. "We don’t sit around and cry about it,. The next man’s got to be ready to play."

Running back Travis Etienne left the game a few times in discomfort and eventually went to the locker room for treatment but returned to the game to finish with three rushing touchdowns. 

"I was just cramping up. I had to go get an IV and get some fluids back in my body," Etienne said. "This morning I didn't really eat breakfast. I got a little bowl of Frosted Flakes and just hit the road. Next time I've got to get me some eggs and meat. You see what happens when I just try to eat Frosted Flakes and then try to come out there and play in the game.

"I've definitely got to eat better in the morning next weekend."

