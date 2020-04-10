AllClemson
Swinney Impressed By Burrow, Still Backs His Guy as Best QB

Connor Watson

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney always shows confidence in his team and individual players.

Thursday on ESPN's "First Take," he made it publicly known how much faith he has in his quarterback, rising junior Trevor Lawrence.

"I always go for my guy. You know, I'm biased." Swinney said. "If you'd asked me that about you know when Deshaun Watson was coming out I thought he should have been the No. 1 pick. That was my opinion. That doesn't mean I'm right. But I'm always biased for my guys. I love my guys."

As much as he backs them, he still acknowledges the skill of Joe Burrow, the former LSU quarterback and likely No. 1 pick in this month's draft.

"I’ll tell you what, Joe Burrow is an unbelievable player. I was so impressed with him. I was impressed getting ready for the game, but after the game just watching him live, he’s a special talent," Swinney said. "He is a big-time winner.  So I think those are both great unbelievable guys and, but you know I've only coached Trevor so if I was on the other side and I was picking, I'm taking my man T-Law, for sure."

Lawrence, who lost to Burrow and LSU in the national championship game in January, threw for 3,665 yards and tossed 36 touchdowns to eight interceptions in 2019. 

Burrow set records on his way to throwing for over 5,600 yards while passing for 60 touchdowns and eight interceptions. 

