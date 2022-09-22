With Dacari Collins no longer a member of the Clemson program, the Tigers' wide receiver depth has taken a bit of a hit. However, it also signifies a changing of the guard, so to speak.

The former four-star prospect showed flashes of his potential during his freshman season after being called on to start three games down the stretch due to an injury-riddled group of receivers. He would record six catches against UConn and six more in the Cheez-It Bowl win over Iowa State, finishing his freshman campaign with 16 receptions for 221 yards.

Coming into the 2022 season, though, with the Tigers pretty much back at full strength, Collins was once again relegated to a reserve role, playing 24 snaps in the opener and then 27 against Furman. However, with Adam Randall making his debut against Louisiana Tech, that number shrank dramatically, as Collins was on the field for just 12 plays. Through the first three games, he had just one catch for eight yards.

After the way the coaches raved about Randall ahead of his ACL injury back in the spring, it's obvious there were big plans for the freshman this season. He's one of those big, fast, physical receivers and his return should provide an immediate boost to an offense that has lacked consistency passing the ball through the first three games.

Randall has the potential to be a difference maker in this offense, something it has sorely lacked in recent seasons, and while he was on a "pitch count" last weekend, that will no longer be the case when Clemson travels to Wake Forest for a crucial ACC matchup this weekend.

It's also worth noting the progress Antonio Williams has made in a short amount of time. The freshman, who just arrived on campus over the summer, has already shown he's also capable of being the kind of playmaker this offense has lacked over the past season or two. Williams has sure hands and is electric with the ball in his hands. He has nine catches so far this season, tying him with Beaux Collins for most on the team.

With each passing week, Williams has seen his snap counts increase, while players like Dacari Collins and even E.J. Williams have seen their time on the field take hits. Last week against Louisiana Tech, E.J. Williams logged just 14 snaps, after playing 47 over the first two games.

Maybe Dacari Collins just saw the writing on the wall. It's obvious the coaches have now started to identify the guys that are going to play the most and he was being passed by some of the younger talents on the roster. While he can't officially enter the transfer portal until after the season, leaving now does save him a year of eligibility.

Losing a player of his caliber is never ideal and absolutely hurts from a depth standpoint. There's no doubt the former blue-chip prospect has a wealth of potential and it would have been interesting to see how Collins' career would have played out had he stayed with the Tigers.

At the end of the day, though, different players develop at different paces, and Randall and Antonio Williams just both happen to be ahead of where Collins is at this point in time.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!